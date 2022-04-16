Baseball: Payton Knoll, Ottawa roll past Indian Creek in 5 innings

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s Payton Knoll put together a pretty solid all-around game Saturday at King Field.
The left-handed junior pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts, while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with five RBIs to help lead the Pirates to a 12-0, five-inning victory over Indian Creek.
Knoll knocked in the hosts’ first two runs of a seven-run frame in the first with a base hit, drove home another on a double in the second and plated a pair of runs in the third with single. On the mound, he stranded all six baserunners he allowed, including five in scoring position.
“Today was a good day with the bat. ... I was seeing the ball really well today,” Knoll said. “The weather was also maybe the best we’ve had all year so far. Hitting in the wind and cold, like it has been, is tough.
“I felt pretty good throwing the ball. I mainly went with my fastball with a few curves mixed in. My main goal was to really concentrate on throwing strikes. Overall, I felt I pitched pretty well.”
Indian Creek (1-7) had Sam Genslinger walk, Jeffery Probst single and both move up a base on a double steal in the opening frame before Knoll recorded a strikeout to end the threat.
Ottawa (10-2) used three walks and five hits in its first turn with the bats to score seven times — with Knoll’s aforementioned icebreaker, as well as a two-run single by Conner Price and run-scoring singles by Brandon Aguirre and Daniel Bruner.
“Payton had a really good all-around day for us,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said. “It was pretty special on the mound and at the plate. He hasn’t had a ton of time on the mound yet this season for us, but after today that could change. He did exactly what we hoped he would do in both phases of the game today, and our defense was solid from start to finish.
“I was really happy to see us get a run right away in the first and then with two outs and then add on. I really thought we hit the ball hard throughout the lineup, which was the ultimate goal.”
The Timberwolves had runners at second and third with none out in the second after Drake Mickler was hit by a pitch, Jakob McNally walked, and both moved up on a wild pitch. Knoll fanned consecutive hitters before getting the ground ball out.
The Pirates added two tallies in the second on Knoll’s two-bagger after Aiden Micci and Rylan Dorsey coaxed one-out walks, plus an RBI single off the bat of Zander Baxter.
Ottawa closed out the scoring in the third. Luke Cushing was hit by a pitch, Ryan Chamberlian collected his second hit of the game, Mucci followed with an RBI double, and Knoll came through again, driving in two more.
Other than Probst’s hit in the first, IC managed just a double by Mickler in the fourth and a leadoff single by Nik Nelson in the fifth. Genslinger suffered the pitching loss, with Nelson, Probst and Reese McRoberts also toeing the rubber.
“We just didn’t throw the ball in the strike zone early on,” IC coach Kevin Poterek said. “A team like Ottawa, which can hit the ball well, you just can’t give them any extra runners. We are a better team than what we showed here today, but it was a good lesson for all of our pitchers that if you fall behind kids that know how to hit, they’re going to hit.
“We had some base traffic in the first inning but weren’t able to get any runs in, and then the floodgates opened in Ottawa’s half of the inning. But like I’ve told this group all year, we have a tough nonconference schedule for a reason — to hopefully make us better in our conference games and for regional time.”
Both squads are scheduled to jump back into their respective conference schedules Monday at 4:30 p.m.: Ottawa traveling to Kaneland in an Interstate Eight contest, and Indian Creek hosting Leland in the Little Ten.