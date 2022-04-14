Area Roundup: Sandwich boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Sycamore track quad

The Sandwich boys track team placed second and the girls team third at Tuesday’s quadrangular hosted by Sycamore.
In the boys meet, championships for the Indians came from Wyatt Miller in the 800-meter run (2:09.27) and the 4x400 relay team of Jaedon Thompson, Miller, Dylan Young and Johnny Rizzuto (3:45.88).
In the girls meet, individual titles were earned by Claire Allen in both the shot put (11.90 meters) and discus (38.05), Joanna Rivera in the 800 (2:43.08), Erin Lissman in the 1600 (6:17.34), while the 4x400 (4:43.49) and 4x800 (11:03.71) relay teams of Rivera, Alana Stahl, Lissman and Molly Roberts also earned first-place finishes.
Baseball
Hampshire 9, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich on Tuesday, the Indians received a pair of doubles from Hunter Pavia and singles each from Taylor Adams and Tyler Lissman in the loss to the Whip-Purs, while Pavia (4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) also took the loss.