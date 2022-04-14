April 14, 2022
The Times
The Times

Police blotter: April 14, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Jesse G. Davis, 24, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 3:05 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 6 at East Fifth Road, La Salle police said.

Todd Martin, 46, of Streator, was picked up on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (retail theft; criminal trespass to state-supported property) at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday at his residence, Streator police said. At the same time and location, Renae Overocker, 46, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery), police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

