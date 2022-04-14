Police blotter: April 14, 2022

Jesse G. Davis, 24, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 3:05 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 6 at East Fifth Road, La Salle police said.

Todd Martin, 46, of Streator, was picked up on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (retail theft; criminal trespass to state-supported property) at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday at his residence, Streator police said. At the same time and location, Renae Overocker, 46, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery), police said.

