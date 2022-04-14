Local Sports Digest

Wallace Grade School had two student/athletes – the brother and sister duo of Caston and Lindy Dhuse – compete as individuals in the Illinois Elementary School Association Boys Bowling State Tournament over the weekend at Town & Country Lanes in Joliet.
Caston, a sixth grader, posted a 10-game total of 2,054 pins to claim the overall championship out of 150 boys, while Lindy, an eighth grader, compiled a 10-game total of 1,642 pins to place 13th overall out of 156 girls.
The siblings are pictured with their parents, Phil and Deena Dhuse.