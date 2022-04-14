Local Sports Digest

Wallace Grade School had two student/athletes — the brother and sister duo Caston and Lindy Dhuse — compete as individuals in the IESA State bowling competition over the weekend in Joliet. Caston, a sixth grader, posted a 10-game total of 2,054 to claim overall championship out of 150 boys, while Lindy, an eighth grader, compiled a 10-game total of 1,642 to place 13th overall out of 156 girls. The siblings are pictured with their parents, Phil and Deena Dhuse. (Photo provided by Wallace Grade School)