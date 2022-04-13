Police blotter: April 13, 2022

Samuel Gayden, 19, of Chicago, was charged with criminal damage to property at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Fourth Street, La Salle police said.
Ashley S. Johnson, 38, of Ottawa, was charged with improper use of electronic communications at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near North Point Street in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher A. Duffy, 43, of Morris, was charged with improper use of electronic communications at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near Route 18 in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Katherine E. Miller, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with improper use of electronic communications at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near Van Buren Street in South Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Michael W. Adams, 23, of Marseilles, was charged with improper use of electronic communications at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near Stare Street in South Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nicole L. Speirer, 44, of Marseilles, was charged with improper use of electronic communications at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near Superior Street in Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Angelica Gutierrez, 26, of Marseilles, was charged with improper use of electronic communications at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday on Route 23 near Hitt Street in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.