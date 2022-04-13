La Salle County grand jury returns indictments April 12, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Emmanuel Quintana, 31, of Mendota (domestic battery); Kristoff Bullock, 32, of La Salle (two counts of burglary); Travis Ralph, 32, of Mills, Wyoming (aggravated battery); Joshua Chapman, 38, of Streator (three counts of theft); August Anderson, 33, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Charlesetta Orsborn, 39, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Nicole Gutierrez, 33, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Hannah Hert, 27, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Jwuan Harris, 18, of Ottawa (criminal damage to government property); Ayrimis Scerini, 31, of Ottawa (predatory criminal sexual assault); Megham Davey, 25, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated battery); Thomas Stokes, 42, of Ottaa (aggravated DUI; driving while revoked); John Dertinger, 44, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated DUI); Dennis Dwyer, 70, of Ottawa (driving while revoked).