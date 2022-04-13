Baseball: Marquette bests Eureka with arms, bats, not defense

OTTAWA – The game of baseball can be broken down into three general facets: hitting, pitching and fielding. Fortunately for the Marquette Crusaders, two of those were working well enough on Tuesday to keep the third from making a difference in a 6-2 victory over visiting Eureka.
In phase one, the Cru’s Taylor Waldron was sharp again on the mound at Masinelli Field, striking out 12 Hornets without a walk and surrendering only three hits over six innings before Logan Nelson came on to finish up with a scoreless seventh.
In phase two, MA got him the win by scoring four tie-breaking runs in a wild fourth inning and on the day slapped nine hits – three of them by Julian Alexander and two more from Nelson, including a key two-run triple in that decisive rally.
The outburst might not have been needed if not for an off day in phase three, the defense. Three Cru errors led to the two unearned runs scored off Waldron in the third to knot the score at 2-2.
Still, the other portions were enough to lift Marquette to 15-0 on the still-young season.
“Taylor pitched extremely well today, but I think both coaches are a little disappointed with how the defenses let each team down,” MA coach Todd Hopkins said. “Those are the kind of things that will kill you down the line, but he was good and Logan came in and did a good job finishing up … Their pitcher (Austin Weigand) was tough, too. You’re not gonna get a lot of runs on a pitcher like that, but we were lucky enough to get six and fortunately, it held up.
“We did enough on the mound and offensively, but we made some big mistakes that we have to correct. We’ll take the win, but we have to get better.”
The home team’s two runs in the first came on a Nelson single, an Alexander hit by a pitch, an RBI ground out by Sam Mitre and a run-scoring double by Brady Ewers.
The way Waldron was breezing along – seven strikeouts the first time through the order – it looked like that would be plenty. However, in the visitors fourth, a single by Matt Montoya, an error and a two-run single by JJ Boles evened the score.
“First-pitch strikes definitely weren’t there for me. I have to do a better job of getting those to get ahead in the count,” Waldron said, “but my slider was definitely working well and went to it a lot … Fortunately, the bats are hot for us right now.”
In the home half, Brady Ewers led off with a single and, after he was erased on Hayden McKenna’s grounder, Waldron singled to put runners at the corners. A bad pickoff throw allowed McKenna to score and with two outs, Carson Zellers was hit by a pitch before Nelson clubbed a slicing drive to left center for a triple, plating two runs.
Alexander then singled Nelson in with the final run.
Despite two more Cru errors, Waldron and Nelson closed out the win, dropping Eureka to 7-3 on the year.
“In that inning, we had the courtesy runner picked off first base, but if not for that (error) it was a whole different feel to that at bat,” Eureka coach Dane Wear. “Then (Nelson) put a good swing on it and the wind pushed it away from our center fielder … But that’s baseball. We struggled with those kinds of things, botched a few pick-off plays when I thought we had guys out on the bases. We usually handle those things very well, but when you do those things and give good teams extra outs, sometimes it will come back on you.
“Our pitcher (Weigand) is a good one. It was a good experience for him because Marquette 1 through 9, they’re good and it will help him to learn how to grind all the way through a lineup, not just the first four or five guys.”