Area Roundup: Somonauk baseball rides combined perfect game to Little Ten victory

At Somonauk on Monday, the host Bobcats baseball team rode a 22-run attack and a combined perfect game from pitchers Broc Slais (win, 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) and Coleton Eade (save, 3 IP, 0 R, 4 K) to best Illinois Math and Science Academy, 22-0, in five innings.
Payton Wyant (three triples, two RBIs, four runs scored), Eade (single, three RBIs), Jack Vidito (single, two RBIs) and Tyler Wilkinson (two singles, one RBI) led the offensive onslaught for Somonauk (6-2, 3-0 Little Ten).
Serena 14, Hiawatha 4 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers improved to 3-4 on the spring (1-0 Little Ten) led by an 11-run third inning and a complete-game pitching win for Carson Baker (5 IP, 4 ER, 8 K).
Beau Raikes singled, doubled and drove home three runs for Serena, with Cole Shannon (two singles, double), Hudson Stafford (single) and Baker (single, double) tallying two RBIs apiece.
Newark 9, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, the visiting Norsemen (6-3) won the Little Ten tilt paced by the bats of Tegan Kruser (3 for 3, four runs scored), Lucas Pasakarnis (two RBIs) and Mitchell Kruser (two RBIs) and the pitching of Joe Martin (6 IP, 0 R, 13 K).
Ottawa 9, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich in Interstate 8 Conference play, the visiting Pirates prevailed to move to 7-2 overall (3-0 in the I-8).
Andy Golinski (5 IP, 5 ER, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss for Sandwich, with Ottawa’s Jack Olson (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) notching the complete-game win with run support from Aiden Mucci (two hits, two RBIs), Rylan Dorsey (three singles) and Zander Baxter (two singles and an RBI).
Dino Barbonente drove in the lone run for the Indians.
Streator 10, Wilmington 5: At Wilmington, the visiting Diamond Dogs improved to 7-2 overall (4-0 Illinois Central Eight) thanks to a five-run top of the third, two Brady Grabowski home runs and the pitching combination of Christian Benning (win, 4 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) and Adam Williamson (save, 3 IP, 0 R, 5 K).
Grabowski’s two round-trippers were added to with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. The pitchers helped their causes – Williamson with two hits and two RBIs; Benning with a home run and three RBIs) – with Sean McGurk also driving home a run.
Ridgeview 7, Fieldcrest 2: At Colfax, the visiting Knights lost the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.
Tyler Serna provided the lone RBI and one of only three hits for Fieldcrest in support of losing pitcher Tommy Luckey (5 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 12 K).
Marquette 13, Yorkville Christian 3 (5 inn.): At Masinelli Field, the host Crusaders (14-0) remained undefeated on the season, putting away a close game with an eight-run home eighth.
Logan Nelson (home run, two RBIs), Sam Mitre (three RBIs), Brady Ewers (three RBIs) and Taylor Waldron (single, double, three RBIs) led the Marquette offense. Aidan Thompson (4 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 10 K) earned the pitching victory.
SOFTBALL
Wilmington 8, Streator 5: At Wilmington, the visiting Bulldogs (6-4 overall, 2-1 ICE) rallied late but fell short.
Emma Augustine (5 IP, 7 ER, 0 K) took the pitching loss despite run support from Maci Byers (single, double, three RBIs), Jaelyn Blakemore (single, double, two RBIs) and Rilee Talty (two singles).
WFC 13, Grant Park 1 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (8-3) scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to the victory.
Cheyenne Burns (win, 3 IP, 0 R, 4 K) and Kortney Harms (2 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) combined in the circle, while at the plate Warriors leaders included Jena Easton (two doubles, two RBIs), Ella Sibert (two singles, RBI), Burns (two singles, RBI), Chloee Johnston (single, two RBIs) and Emma Highland (two singles, three RBIs) led the attack.
Somonauk/HBR/Leland 12, IMSA 0 (6 inn.): In Little Ten play, the Bobcats led throughout as Maddie Schubbe (6 IP, 0 R, 6 K) tossed a two-hit shutout.
Olivia Taylor was 3 for 4 with five RBIs, while Bre VerCautren homered and drove home two runs for Somonauk/HBR/Leland.
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the visiting Norsemen moved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Little Ten with the triumph.
Kodi Rizzo (7 IP, 1 ER, 13 K) pitched the win with plenty of run support from KJ Friestad (single, home run, two RBIs, three runs scored), Ryan Williams (two singles, double, two RBIs), Taylor Kruser (two singles, two RBIs) and Bre Dixon (two singles, RBI).
Sandwich 5, Rochelle 3: At Sandwich, the host Indians held on to make a winner of pitcher Aubrey Cyr (6 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 10 K).
Allison Olson doubled twice and drove in a run, with Lily Geltz and adding two singles and an RBI. Breanna Sexton singled and drove in two.
Bloomington 8, Seneca 2: At Bloomington, the Fighting Irish (7-1) played up and suffered their first defeat of the spring despite RBIs off the bats of Sam Vandevelde (double) and Madi Mino.
Alyssa Zellers (4 IP, 3 ER, 1 K) was dealt the loss in the circle.
JV SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 9, Ottawa 5 (9 inn.): The Corsairs were defeated in extra innings despite Peyton Bryson’s three hits, including a homer.