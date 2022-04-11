Police blotter: April 11, 2022

Christian M. Dean, 18, of rural Mendota, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage, duty to report damage to vehicle or unattended property and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident after striking a vehicle and fence at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue, Mendota police said. As a result of the vehicle crash, police said, U.S. 34 was closed for several hours because of natural gas leak.
Ashley J. Balma, 29, of Oglesby, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in her residence, Oglesby police said.
Brandon E. Hodge, 37, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after striking a parked car at 10:07 p.m. Friday on West Madison Street just west of Clay Street, Ottawa police said.
Bailey G. Smetanko, 23, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 9:25 p.m. Sunday at his residence, Peru police said.
Marcus T. Soberalski, 32, of Peru, was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and expired registration sticker at 7:04 p.m. Sunday at 1820 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Michael J. Crew, 29, of Dalzell, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 10:59 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Peoria streets, Peru police said.
Brittany A. Steinbach, 38, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft of services) at 8:05 p.m. Saturday at the Peru High-Rise, Peru police said.
Michael R. Pertell, 28, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass to real property at 12:08 a.m. Thursday at Quality Inn, Peru police said.
Heather R. Legner, 43, of Pontiac, was charged with retail theft at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Donna S. Roe, 65, of Peru, was charged with passing a school bus while loading or unloading at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday at Northview School, Peru police said.
Michael J. Remkus, 55, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in his residence, Peru police said.
Denise A. Crouch, 60, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for abandoned vehicle at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday at his residence, Peru police said.
Ashli D. Billsland, 34, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at Peru Police Department, Peru police said.
