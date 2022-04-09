The Times Athlete of the Week: Target numbers for Earlville's Bryar Keller — .500 record, .600 batting average

Six-hundred-forty-nine votes were cast online last week for The Times Athlete of the Week, and after a close race Earlville baseball’s Bryar Keller with 248 votes won the honor over runner-up Madi Mino (Seneca softball) and tied for third Daniel Bruner (Ottawa baseball) and Jena Easton (WFC softball).
Keller played a big part in Earlville’s first win of the young season, singling, doubling, homering and tallying two RBIs in three at-bats of a 13-2 triumph over West Carroll.
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday, with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
You came just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle last week in the win over West Carroll. How do you know you’re really “locked in” at the plate for a game?
I just go up and have fun and try to do the most for my team.
It’s your senior season in a Red Raiders uniform. What goals do you have for the team and for yourself?
Goals for the team are just to be over .500 on the season, and a goal for myself is to hit over .600 by the end of the year.
Do you have any nicknames?
“B”
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
My dad, Mr. (Larry) Heiden and Mr. (Dillon) Reel.
What is your perfect breakfast?
A donut from Casey’s and a chocy milk.
If you could pick one song, what would be your walk-up music for an at-bat?
“Temperature” by Sean Paul
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Current Events with Mr. Jim Farrell
Who is your favorite Major League Baseball player?
Javier Baez
What so far has been your favorite memory made on a baseball diamond?
Well, my favorite memory will happen on May 1st when we go to Peoria to play after the Chiefs game (at Dozer Park).
What are your plans after high school? Do they involve sports?
I plan on doing carpentry, but if I were to go to school I would try to go for baseball.