Man at La Salle address shot, taken to OSF in Peoria

LA SALLE — A 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen was transported by firefighters to St. Margaret’s Health in Peru and later to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in a shooting incident shortly after midday.

La Salle police officers responded to a report of a gunshot at 12:17 p.m. at 638 Gooding St.

According to a report filed by police Officer Brian Camenisch, neither the victim nor any other occupants cooperated with police upon their arrival.

Officers obtained a search warrant from the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, the report said.

Police secured and then searched the residence and found several firearms, including one that had been reported stolen.

Police also found what the report described as a large amount of marijuana and cash.

No suspects were taken into custody, the police said.

The La Salle PD’s detective division is investigating and welcomes tips at 815-223-2131.