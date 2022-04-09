Friday Roundup: Sandwich softball drops I-8 contest to Sycamore

The Sandwich and Sycamore softball squads braved the elements on Friday afternoon with the visiting Spartans scoring four times in the opening inning on the way to a 10-5 Interstate 8 Conference win over the Indians.
“We had too many mental errors defensively that we don’t usually make to help increase Sycamore’s score,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said. “On a positive note, this was our best contact hitting game thus far throughout the lineup with multiple girls getting multiple hits. We hope to continue this hitting streak.”
Gianna Madrigal smacked a double and an inside-the-park home run while driving in three runs to lead Sandwich (1-3, 0-2). Lily Geltz and Margaret Knepper each collected a pair of singles, while Breanna Sexton and Hannah Limon (double) each registered a run-scoring hit. Aubrey Cyr (Loss, 5 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) and Hailey Hoffman (2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) combined efforts in the circle for the Indians.