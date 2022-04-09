April 09, 2022
Friday Roundup: Sandwich softball drops I-8 contest to Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network
Sandwich Indians logo

The Sandwich and Sycamore softball squads braved the elements on Friday afternoon with the visiting Spartans scoring four times in the opening inning on the way to a 10-5 Interstate 8 Conference win over the Indians.

“We had too many mental errors defensively that we don’t usually make to help increase Sycamore’s score,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said. “On a positive note, this was our best contact hitting game thus far throughout the lineup with multiple girls getting multiple hits. We hope to continue this hitting streak.”

Gianna Madrigal smacked a double and an inside-the-park home run while driving in three runs to lead Sandwich (1-3, 0-2). Lily Geltz and Margaret Knepper each collected a pair of singles, while Breanna Sexton and Hannah Limon (double) each registered a run-scoring hit. Aubrey Cyr (Loss, 5 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) and Hailey Hoffman (2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) combined efforts in the circle for the Indians.

