Thursday Roundup: Newark, Seneca, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell all score dominating softball triumphs

At Henry on Thursday, the Seneca Fighting Irish softball team ran its season record to a perfect 5-0 and its Tri-County Conference mark to 3-0 by completing a sweep of host Henry-Senachwine, 16-0 in four innings.
Zoe Hougas singled, tripled and drove home five runs to spearhead the Seneca attack. Madi Mino doubled and drove home three; Sam Vandevelde singled, drove home two and scored thrice; and Neely Hougas, Audry McNabb and Allie Arwood added RBIs as well in support of winning pitcher Alyssa Zellers (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K), who allowed just two hits.
WFC 21, Midland 0 (4 inn.): At rural Streator, host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell scored 10 runs in the second inning and 11 more in the third on their way to a series sweep and 6-3 overall record, 2-1 in the Tri-County.
Shae Simons (4 IP, 0 R, 6 K) pitched the two-hit shutout for WFC. Ella Sibert (single, home run, five RBIs), Olivia Chismarick (3 for 3, two RBIs) and Jena Easton (double, four RBIs) both continued their hot hitting, with Kayleigh Osterdock (double, triple, four RBIs) also leading the onslaught. Ella Derossett (single, two RBIs, three runs scored) and Cloee Johnston (RBI, three runs) also were strong contributors.
Newark 12, Westmont 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen scored in four of their five turns at bat with an offense led by Ryan Williams (2 for 3, three RBIs), Danica Peshia (2 for 2, three RBIs) and Bre Dixon (2 for 2, two RBIs), with Kailey Wohead (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Taylor Kruser (triple, RBI, three runs) also leading the way. Kruser (5 IP, 0 ER, 12 K) won in the circle.
Baseball
Westmont 7, Newark 4: At Newark, the host Norsemen were limited by Sentinels pitcher Caleb Kleinz’s (7 IP, 4 ER, 8 K) complete-game victory.
Newark (4-3) received two RBIs off the bat of Jake Kruser and doubles from both Lucas Pasakarnis and Caden Wheeler in support of losing pitcher Mitchell Kruser (5 IP, 2 ER, 5 K), who was stuck with four unearned runs.
Seneca 10, Henry-Senachwine 8: At Henry, the visiting Fighting Irish took the lead early and held on late for the Tri-County Conference triumph.
Bryce Roe had a monster game for Seneca, doubling, homering, singling twice and driving in six runs. Matt Cruise (three runs) also had four hits — two of them doubles — with Tyler Sulzberger and Casey Clennon contributing two hits and an RBI apiece in support of winning pitcher Paxton Giertz (3 IP, 0 ER, 5 K), who was one of two relievers to follow starter Austin Aldridge (3 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 4 K).