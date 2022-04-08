Baseball: Hot bats on cold day keep Marquette rolling past Roanoke-Benson

OTTAWA – Contrary to the chilly temperatures and swirling winds surrounding them Thursday afternoon, the bats used by the Marquette Academy baseball club remained quite warm and toasty, if not downright hot.
The Crusaders collected 16 hits — with Beau Ewers slamming three and driving in four runs, and three more hits from Sam Mitre plating two — off three Roanoke-Benson pitchers to lead the hosts to a 14-4, five-inning win over the Rockets at Masinelli Field.
Ewers had a two-run double in a three-run first frame and a two-RBI single in a four-run second to back the combined nine-strikeout, one-walk, six-hit pitching of starter Logan Nelson and reliever Carson Zellers. Nelson, Zellers and Brady Ewers each added a pair of hits in the outburst that gave Marquette 26 runs and two 10-run victories in a 24-hour period.
The decision lifts MA — which took a 6-0 win in Roanoke on Taylor Waldron’s 18-strikeout no-hitter Tuesday — to 11-0 on the season and a 3-0 start to the Tri-County Conference slate. R-B drops to 4-7, 1-3.
“We needed to get ahead early, because one of the hardest things to do is play from behind in weather like this,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “Logan threw well the first few innings, then he got a little tired, and Carson came in and did a good job.
“The Ewerses, Mitre and Nelson continue to hit the ball well. They’re all seeing the ball very well right now, and today we stayed back on the ball. We saw 85 [mph from the Kankakee McNamara pitchers in a 12-2 win] yesterday, and today we saw more junk, but they stayed back, didn’t try to do too much and went up the middle with it.
“Everyone’s making good contact. They’re staying focused and staying hungry. That’s the key.”
After striking out the side in the top of the first, Nelson led off the home half with a double. Tommy Durdan singled and stole second before Beau Ewers clubbed his first two-run hit. In the second, Taylor Waldron and Julian Alexander each poked an infield hit, and two outs later Beau Ewers drove both home with a single to center.
Mitre then doubled and Brady Ewers smacked a two-RBI triple to deep center field to make it 7-0.
Nelson notched his sixth strikeout in eight batters for the second out in the third, but then tired and gave up four hits, one of them a double to Isaiah Beyer driving in a pair of runs.
But the Cru got those back and then some in the home half, climbing to a 13-4 lead with six runs that starting with a Zellers single, a sacrifice bunt by Primo Pattelli and an erred grounder. Nelson doubled in another run before a two-out walk to Beau Ewers and four straight hits — RBI safeties by Mitre, Brady Ewers and, after an infield single by Hayden McKenna, by Zellers.
The final run came on singles by Beau Ewers and Mitre and a sac fly by Brady Ewers.
Rockets starter Luke Sauder gave up 10 runs, eight of them earned over 2 2/3 innings. Beyer and Josh Kennell followed him to the bump.
“I don’t know when Marquette is not aggressive at the plate. They have guys that can hit 1 through 9,” said Roanoke-Benson coach Wade Hunter, who was forced to have hiis No. 1 pitcher, Chase Martin, behind the plate because of an injury to usual starting catcher Nolan Hunter, the coach’s son. “The kids bounced back well [with the four-run rally], and I know we can hit better than we showed in these games, but Waldron on Tuesday was the best we’ve seen all year, and we went to Tennessee for four games and saw some really good pitching down there.
“[Marquette is] just a really good team.”