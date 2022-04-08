Baseball: Freezing weather, fielding errors get best of WFC as Midland earns series split

RURAL STREATOR — Thermal gloves may have been more appropriate than baseball gloves in the 31- to 35-degree wind chills at the Windy Confines behind Woodland School on Thursday.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s fielding gloves were certainly ice cold, and it cost the Warriors any chance of a Tri-County Conference sweep of visiting the Midland Timberwolves.
WFC committed eight errors and surrendered 10 unearned runs Thursday in a 15-9 loss to the Timberwolves. Midland (4-7 overall, 1-2 TCC) salvaged a conference split with the victory, while the Warriors (1-8, 1-3) lost their second straight after scoring their first win of the season Tuesday at Midland.
“It seems like anytime we play in the cold, bad things happen for us, unfortunately,” Warriors coach Dan Essman said. “We’ve got to somehow overcome it.”
Riley McFadden (two run-scoring singles) and Ryan Bella (first-inning home run, RBI single) drove home three runs apiece for the Timberwolves, with Gavin Traver (three singles, RBI) and Mason Tadlock (single, three runs scored) also leading an offense that took advantage of WFC committing fielding errors in all but two of the game’s seven innings by compounding the damage with 16 hits.
“The kids were really excited to play,” Midland coach Bret Williams said. “We were really frustrated by Tuesday’s loss to this team, so they came really motivated.
“We’ve talked this whole season about how spring baseball brings a lot of challenges ... and some of it’s weather. That was the challenge of the day, so we had to rise up to meet it. It seemed like they were excited to try to overcome that one today.”
Midland — with four errors contributing to five unearned runs — had its fair share of fielding struggles as well, but overcame them by breaking an 8-8 tie with a four-run top of the sixth and three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Reliever Quin Gauwitz (2 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K) earned the win before southpaw Riley McFadden (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to end the 2-hour, 35-minute icebox marathon.
Ethan Schumm (2 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K) started for WFC before being replaced by reliever and eventual losing pitcher Carter Ewing (4 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 11 H, 1 BB, 7 K).
The Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell offense was for the most part effective with 10 hits and nine RBIs of its own, led by the likes of Dan Miramontes (three singles, four RBIs), Keegan Boldt (two-run single), Will Weber (solo home run in the fifth, three runs scored), Tucker Hill (single, sacrifice fly), Connor Dodge (fifth-inning double), Mason Sterling (RBI single) and Ewing (single, double, three runs scored) in the leadoff spot.
It wasn’t enough, however, to overcome the errors and the Timberwolves’ bats.
After surrendering three runs in the top of the first, the Warriors tied the ballgame 5-5 with a four-run third highlighted by Boldt’s two-run looping liner to center, then led 7-6 through four with Sterling’s RBI grounder down the third-base line tying things and Miramontes’ bases-loaded, four-pitch walk giving WFC its last lead.
“This past week we’ve started to hit the ball a lot better, which I’m very proud of the kids on that,” Essman said. “They’re doing very well on the bat situation. We’ve just got to somehow in the end get more runs and get more outs with less errors.”