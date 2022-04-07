Area Roundup: Ottawa softball, Ottawa baseball both enjoy conference wins Wednesday

At Sycamore, the Ottawa Pirates softball team scored four times in the top of the first inning and kept right on scoring in a 13-6 Interstate 8 Conference triumph over the host Spartans.
Ryleigh Stehl singled twice, homered in the seventh and drove in four runs to lead the Pirates’ attack. Kendall Lowery (three singles, two RBIs), McKenzie Oslanzi (three hits), Zoe Harris (two hits, two RBIs), Lily Nanouski (three singles) and Grace Carroll (two RBIs) also led the offense in support of pitchers Oslanzi (win, 4 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) and Maura Condon (save, 3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K).
Ottawa (3-2, 1-0) is scheduled back in action Friday at Morris.
Wethersfield/Annawan 5, Marquette 1: At Kewanee, the visiting Crusaders (4-5) scored first but not again to suffer the nonconference defeat.
Kaylee Killelea (6 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) was the pitcher of decision for Marquette. Lindsey Kaufmann singled and doubled, and Killelea had two hits and an RBI to lead the Crusaders’ offense.
WFC 11, Midland 1; WFC 8, Midland 7: At rural Varna on Tuesday, Kortney Harms (7 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) pitched the win for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell. Ella Sibert provided four hits – including a triple – and a pair of RBIs, with Cheyenne Burns and Jena Easton also driving home a pair.
At Lexington on Wednesday, the visiting Warriors survived the Minutemen’s four-run bottom of the sixth to win over their old Midstate Conference rival. Sibert batted 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Easton added two singles and an RBI, and Olivia Chismarick had two singles. Burns (6 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) earned the win, with Shae Simons (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) notching the save.
Eureka 11, Fieldcrest 10 (8 inn.): At Eureka, the Knights lost in extra innings, scoring once in the top of the eighth but allowing Eureka to score twice in the bottom half.
Kaya Buchanan (three RBIs) and Ella Goodrich (three hits, three runs, three RBIs) each doubled twice for Fieldcrest, with Ashlyn May (two hits, one RBI, four runs scored) and Allie Wiesenhofer (one hit, two RBIs) also leading the attack n support of starting pitcher Keara Barisch (4 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) and reliever and losing pitcher Kylee Cook (3 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K).
BASEBALL
Morris 14, Sandwich 1 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the hosts scored their lone run in the second inning as Quinn Rome drove in Chance Lange.
Taylor Adams and Austin Marks both had two hits for Sandwich, with Hunter Pavia (3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) taking the pitching loss.
Ottawa 6, Rochelle 5: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates (6-0, 2-0) finished the Interstate 8 Conference sweep behind a five-run top of the seventh inning despite being outhit 8-7 for the game.
Ryan Chamberlain (two singles), Daniel Bruner (two singles, RBI) and Aiden Mucci (RBI) led an opportunistic Ottawa offense, making a winner of starting pitcher Rylan Dorsey (6 IP, 2 ER, 9 K). Aiden Mucci (1 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) pitched the seventh.
The Pirates are scheduled to participate in a round robin at Putnam County on Saturday.
Eureka 20, Fieldcrest 5 (4 inn.): At Eureka, the visiting Knights were overwhelmed by the Hornets’ 19-hit attack.
Kolton Kearfott (1 1/3 IP, 14 ER, 0 K) was dealt the pitching loss. Clayton Shirley had two hits and one RBI for Fieldcrest, with Kade Buchanan providing one hit and two RBIs.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Bulldogs 2nd at Pontiac: At Pontiac, the Streator girls placed second in a meet led by five first-place finishes – including three from Abby Pierce in the 100-meter hurdles, 100 dash and 300 hurdles.
Claire Durdan (3,200 run) and Marissa Vickers (triple jump) also won events for the Bulldogs.
Sandwich 3rd at Morris: At Morris on Tuesday, Sandwich placed third of three teams led by event victories from Molly Roberts (1:06.85 in 400 meters); Joanna Rivera (2:38.06 in 800); Claire Allen (11.80 meters in shot put; 129.5 in discus); and the 4x400 (4:39.97) and 4x800 (10:41.84) relay teams made up of Alana Stahl, Erin Lissman, Rivera and Roberts.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich bests L-P, Morris: At Morris on Tuesday, Sandwich’s boys claimed first place at a triangular paced by eight first-place finishes.
Winners for the Indians included Wyatt Miller (2:03.28 in 800); Max Cryer (4:58.39 in 1,600); Dylan Young (1.61 meters in high jump); Jaedon Thompson (10.63 in triple jump); the 4x100 relay team of Adam Frieders, Kayden Page, Daniel Sutcliffe and Simeion Harris (47.61 seconds); the 4x200 team of Thompson, Brodie Case, Sutcliffe and Johnny Rizzuto (3:38.09); and the 4x800 team of Beatty, Miller, Josefh Hernandez and Rizzuto (9:20.22).
BOYS TENNIS
Streator 3, Mendota 2: At Mendota, the visiting Bulldogs swept the singles divisions and picked up a deciding 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 victory at No. 1 doubles courtesy of Cooper Wahl and Brenden Christiansen to score the victory.
Singles wins were provided by No. 1 Davey Rashid (6-1, 6-2) and No. 2 Ryan Beck (6-4, 6-3).
JV SOFTBALL
Sycamore 13, Ottawa 8: In I-8 play, Marlie Orlandi and Addy Miller each provided three hits for the Corsairs in the defeat. Peyton Bryson struck out six in the pitching defeat.