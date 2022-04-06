Ottawa moves along with plan for park, bandshell, new buildings along riverfront

A comprehensive plan that lays out guidelines for a park, bandshell and new buildings in the space south of Woodward Memorial Drive was placed on file Tuesday by the Ottawa City Council.

Teska Associates Planner Mike Hoffman laid out the plans for the City Council in a presentation, showing off plans to develop along the riverfront, and plans to develop the Route 71-Interstate 80 corridor with more industrial and residential buildings.

Where this plan differs from the previous plan, though, is it’s quite a bit cheaper. It removes plans for moving a road Mayor Dan Aussem said would have cost about $5 million to move, along with removing plans to build at a location where the city couldn’t have built.

“I like this new option and I don’t see any problem leaving the old plan in with the new one for research purposes,” Aussem said. “I still need someone to sell me on the idea of switching (U.S. 6) from a four-lane road to a three-lane road.”

Much of Hoffman’s plan also includes maximizing the beauty Ottawa has because of its many parks.

“You’ve got all kinds of great assets that make this a wonderful community with a great downtown, great walkable neighborhoods, parks and recreation facilities,” Hoffman said. “You’ve got more parks-per-person here than any other town I’ve ever worked in.”

The goals for the plan as presented is to cultivate tourism and continue to position downtown for the future while maintaining Ottawa’s cooperative spirit.

The estimated cost of everything in the approved comprehensive plan is between $10.2 million and $14.2 million.