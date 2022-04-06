Baseball: Somonauk uses combined effort on the hill to blank Indian Creek

SHABBONA – With pitch counts and spring weather that can put a hold on games for days at a time, it’s always a struggle for coaches to know if they should save a pitcher for an upcoming game.
Somonauk coach Troy Felton, in a tight Little Ten Conference game against host Indian Creek on Tuesday afternoon and with a pair of conference games against Hinkley-Big Rock on the horizon, wasn’t taking any chances.
With his Bobcats up two runs with one out and one on in the bottom of the fourth, Felton replaced starter Jaylen Dion with Brendan Roberts. Roberts went the final 3 2/3 innings to help his club close out a 2-0 win.
“We would have liked to not have to go with anyone but Jaylen today, but we haven’t been putting a ton of runs on the scoreboard, and you have to make sure you win the game that is in front of you,” Felton said. “Jaylen had pitched on Monday, so he was on a short leash anyway, and Brock [Zimmerman] wasn’t available after pitching Monday. We were trying to look ahead pitching-wise to Thursday and Friday against Hinckley-Big Rock as for who we’ll be able to use, but Brendan will be able to at least come back with 60 pitches to work with either of those days.
“With Brendan on the mound and a two-run lead, you feel pretty good about where you are at. Indian Creek is a good team, so with a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, I felt we needed Brendan at that moment. He did exactly what we expected him to do in that situation.”
Dion went the first 3 1/3 innings for SHS, giving up three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Roberts came on to allow a hit and two walks with nine strikeouts.
“I was ready to go whenever I was needed and made sure I was staying loose in between innings. I was pretty much going with my fastball,” Roberts said. “They weren’t really putting good swings on or catching up with it. A few times when a couple of their hitters seemed to be on it, I went with my offspeed pitches, but mainly it was just trying to put the fastball in the strike zone.”
Somonauk scored the only runs of the game in the top of the fourth. After Broc Silas led off the inning and was erased on a double play, Parker Wasson blooped a single into center off IC starting and losing pitcher Sam Genslinger.
Wasson then stole second and scored on a line drive single to right-center by Noah Brandt. Brandt took second on the late throw home, moved to third on an infield single by Payton Wyant and scored on a wild pitch.
The Timberwolves threatened to break up the shutout a couple times, but left runners on second and third in the second inning and on second in the fourth.
Blake McRoberts and Drake Mickler each recorded a pair of singles for Indian Creek. Genslinger finished with a pitching line of seven innings, nine hits, two earned runs, zero walks and seven strikeouts.
“This was his second start of the year, and he looked much more comfortable than his first start,” IC coach Kevin Poterek said. “He was around the strike zone all game long, I mean only 89 pitches in seven innings is really good. He brings a lot of energy to this team, especially on the mound, and his defense did a solid job of picking things up with a couple double plays to help him out. He was in a nice groove, for sure.
“We’ve struggled at the plate so far this season in clutch spots, but with a young team like we have that is going to happen. The one thing we’ve talked about is not holding the bat on our shoulders with two strikes, and I felt we did that a few too many times today.”