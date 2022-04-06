Area Roundup: Taylor Waldron’s no-no, Logan Nelson’s cycle keep Marquette undefeated

ROANOKE – Marquette’s Taylor Waldron fired a no-hitter, striking out 12, while Logan Nelson hit for the cycle to lead the Crusaders to their ninth victory in as many games, a 6-0 Tri-County Conference decision over host Roanoke-Benson on Tuesday afternoon.

Nelson clubbed a homer in the first inning, a double in the fourth, a single in the sixth and a triple in the seventh to pace the Cru’s 11-hit attack. Tommy Durdan and Sam Mitre also added two-hit games to the win.

Streator 5, Peotone 2: At Peotone, the Bulldogs used solid mound efforts by Parker Phillis (W, 5 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 13 K) and Jake Luckey (Sv, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 K) to pick up the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.

Sean McGurk went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead the offense. Adam Williamson added a double, single and two RBIs and Brady Grabowski a double and two RBIs for Streator.

Woodland 8, Midland 0: At Varna, Carl Sass spun the shutout, surrendering just five hits and no walks while striking out seven.

In support, the Warriors, who scored three runs in the third and fifth innings, got three hits and two RBIs from Dylan Jenkins, a hit and three RBIs from Ethan Schumm and two hits each from Mason Sterling and William Weber.

Newark 13, Hiawatha 1: At Kirkland, the Norsemen took control with a four-run first inning and eased to the win. Lucas Pasakarnis (HR, 2 RBIs) and Jake Kruser each tagged two hits to lead the Norsemen to victory for winning pitcher Caden Wheeler (4.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 7 K).

Plano 9, Earlville 2: At Plano, the Red Raiders managed just two hits – a double by Bryar Keller and a single by Jeremy Weymouth – in the loss to the Reapers. Keller (3.1 IP, 8 ER, 4 K, 2 W) also took the loss on the mound, despite solid relief help from Clay Phillip (3 K, 0 W).

SOFTBALL

Streator 7, Peotone 6: At Peotone, the Bulldogs were down 6-3, but scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and hung on for the road victory.

Rilee Talty (2B, RBI) and winning pitcher Emma Augustine (WP, 6 K, 7 W; 2B, 3B) each collected three hits. Maci Byers (2B, 2 RBIs) added two hits to the Streator cause.

Newark 12, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, Kodi Rizzo fired a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 with only two walks to lead the Norsemen to the win.

Kaitlyn Schofield (3 R, RBI), Taylor Kruser (3 R) and Ryan Williams (2 R, 2 RBIs) each had two hits, while Danica Peshia (4 RBIs) and Kailey Wohead (2 RBIs) each slugged a homer for Newark.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Ottawa second at Rochelle: At the Rochelle triangular, the Pirates scored 51 points to finish behind the host Hubs (63) and in front of Plano (50).

Event champions for Ottawa were Krisee Clark in both the shot put (9.8 meters) and discus (30.5 meters), Eva Heimsoth (800-meter run, 2:51.02), Joey Siena (300 hurdles, 58.15 seconds), and the 4x800 relay team of Heimsoth, Gianna Corsolini. Sara Meyer, Kendra Martin (12:00).

FCW third at Fisher Invite: At Fisher, the Falcons’ Aniya Maxon captured her team’s only title, winning the 100-meter dash in 14.3 seconds.

Marquette third at Bureau Valley: At the Bureau Valley Season Opener on Monday, Marquette’s girls placed third, led by 19 top-five finishes.

Event champions for the Crusaders included Maggie Jewett (800-meter run), Mary Jo Lechtenberg (high jump), the 4x200 relay team (Kelsey Quinn, Maddy Howard, Morgan Nelson, Lindsey Kuykendall) and the 4x800 team (Lechtenberg, Kelly Nelson, Morgan Nelson, Jewett).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Ottawa third at Rochelle: At the Rochelle triangular, the Pirates scored 47.4 points, finishing behind the host Hubs (61.5) and Plano (60).

The 4x800 relay team of Liam Tipple, Oliver Ruvalcaba, Cole Smelko, Aron Serna (10:43.55) captured the lone championship for Ottawa.

Streator second at Princeton: At the Princeton triangular, the Bulldogs scored 59 points to finish behind the host Tigers (88) and in front of Putnam County (20).

Event champions for Streator were Kody Danko in the 800- (2:08.98) and 1,600-meter runs (5:17.61), Aiden Kearfott in the 110 (20.27 seconds) and 300 hurdles (51.51), Chance Robart in the 400 (1:00.61) and the 4x400 relay team of Isaiah Dembo, Kody Danko, Chance Robart, Ryan Seaton (4:09.72).

FCW fourth at Fisher Invite: At Fisher, the Falcons’ Phoenix Cooper won the shot put (13.79 meters) and discus (41.90 meters).

Marquette runners-up in Manlius: At the Bureau Valley Season Opener on Monday, Marquette’s boys claimed second place, led by 22 top-five finishes and six event wins.

Marquette champions included Jurnee Reed (100-meter dash), Caden Eller (high jump, long jump), the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams (Nate Kuykendall, Reed, Pete McGrath, Maclane Rinearson) and the 4x400 team (Kuykendall, Reed, McGrath and Eller).

JV/SOPHOMORE BASEBALL

Woodland 9, Seneca 7: At Woodland, the host Warriors triumphed, led by Connor Dodge (single, double, four RBIs; 4 IP, 7 ER, 5 K), Sam Schmitz (single, RBI); and Tucker Hill (3 IP, 0 R, 4 K).