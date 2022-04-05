Police blotter: April 5, 2022

Ethan T. Leek, 22, of Oglesby, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a single-vehicle crash at 2:16 a.m. Sunday on Route 71 near East 651st Road in Deer Park Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Leek was eastbound on Route 71 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the north guardrail, police said.

Ryan P. Meltmann, 46, of Ottawa, was charged with driving too fast for conditions after a two-vehicle crash at 10:13 p.m. Sunday on Ottawa Avenue and 17th Avenue in Naplate, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Meltmann was westbound on Ottawa Avenue when he crossed the eastbound lane into the parking lot of the Bears Den back onto the roadway where he struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Kiley Miller, of Ottawa, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

