Area Roundup: Sailing pretty smooth for Ottawa through Day 1 of IHSA State Tournament

At Weibring Golf Club in Normal, the Ottawa Pirates boys golf team continued its hot play through the opening day of the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.
The Pirates currently sit in fourth place in the team standings through 18 holes, scheduled to return to Weibring on Saturday morning to conclude the State Finals. Ottawa (301) currently stands 10 strokes behind leader Benton (291). In between are St. Igantius College Prep (297) and Wheaton Academy (297), with Breese Mater Dei (304) rounding out the top five behind Ottawa.
Drake Kaufman’s even-par 71 and Drake Stoudt’s 2-over 73 leads the Pirates. They are followed by Jonathan Cooper’s 77, Seth Cooper’s 80, and 95s from Alex Billings and Chandler Creedon.
St. Bede’s Delaney advances in 1A: At the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Tournament at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course, St. Bede’s Jake Delaney carded a 79, tying for 33rd place on the leaderboard and earning a spot in Saturday’s final round.
The area’s other two state qualifiers in 1A, Seneca’s Noah Quigley and Fieldcrest’s Lucas Bernardi, did not make the cut. Quigley shot an 86 to tie for 83rd, Bernardi a 91 to tie for 97th.
Girls golf
Seneca’s Stenzel advances to Saturday: At Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, the area’s lone female state qualifier, Seneca’s Rylee Stenzel, earned the right to play another day, shooting an 81 Friday to finish the opening day of the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Tournament tied for 29th place.
The leader is Alton Marquette’s Gracie Piar at 65.
Volleyball
Earlville def. Indian Creek, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14: In the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Red Raiders advanced to face Newark in the championship 6 p.m. Saturday at Indian Creek. Elizabeth Browder (12 kills, two blocks), Brynn Guelde (10 kills), Emma Benson (25 assists, three aces) and Mady Olson (13 digs) led the attack.
Newark def. Serena, 25-22, 25-13: In the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Norsemen advanced to face Earlville in Saturday’s championship at Indian Creek.
Megan Williams had 11 kills, Kelly Snyder eight kills, KJ Friestad six kills and two aces, and Lauren Ulrich 25 assists and a pair of aces for Newark (19-5).
Somonauk def. Hiawatha, 25-12, 25-18: In the Little Ten Tournament’s consolation bracket, the Bobcats (6-11) triumphed, paced by Ame Grace (10 digs), Sydney Johnson (10 assists), Aubrey Westbrook (12 digs), Piper Runge (15 digs) and Karlee McBride (seven digs, five aces).
The Bobcats will play Hinckley-Big Rock for the consolation title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Creek. The hosts will face Serena for third place at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
DePue-Hall 8, Sandwich 1: In a 1A regional play-in, the Indians (0-20-1) saw their season ended despite senior Jacob Scalf’s first career goal and 20 Johnathon Carlson saves.
Football
Momence 32, Seneca 26: At Momence, the visiting Fighting Irish lost a close one to fall to 2-5 on the season. The game was scoreless after one quarter.
Seneca next week hosts Clifton Central on Friday night.
Harvard 29, Sandwich 24: At Harvard, the visiting Indians (0-7) remained winless after the close defeat after leading.
Seven Tornga rushed for 109 yards, scoring two TDs on the ground and another with a reception for Sandwich’s three touchdowns.
Sandwich is scheduled to return to action next Friday, hosting Marengo.