Area Roundup: Lady Pirates fall to host Kaneland in I-8

MAPLE PARK — The Ottawa Lady Pirates dropped a close Interstate Eight Conference road game to Kaneland 51-45 on Monday night.
Maddie Carroll led Ottawa with 14 points, with Brooke Waddell adding 13 points.
Earlville 44, DePue 13: At Earlville, the Lady Red Raiders rolled to the LTC victory over the visiting Lady Giants.
Alexis Olson registered a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, with Liz Browder adding 12 points.
Fieldcrest 59, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 33: At Flanagan, the Lady Knights ran to a 30-4 lead after the opening quarter and improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with the victory over the Lady Falcons.
Fieldcrest was led by Haley Carver’s 19 points; 14 from Ella Goodrich; 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Ashlyn May; and 10 points from Kaitlyn While.
FCW received eight points each from Taylor Reed and Kortney Harms, with Paige McDonald adding seven.
Boys basketball
Earlville 53, Serena 52: At Serena, the Red Raiders used an 11-6 third-quarter margin to top the host Huskers in the Little Ten Conference win.
Noah Lemke led Earlville [3-2, 3-1] with 18 points, with Bryar Keller adding 10. Serena received a game-high 21 points and six rebounds from Camden Figgins, with Ben Shugrue posting 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Fieldcrest 69, Dwight 41: At Minonk, the Knights led 43-27 at halftime in their win over the Trojans.
Jaxon Cusac-McKay poured in a game-best 26 points, with Henry Lorton adding 14 and Noah Nordstrom 11.
Newark 73, Hiawatha 40: Jared Slivka fired in 23 points to lead the Norsemen to the victory. Grandon Mitchell added 16 points and Austin Tollefson 14 for NHS.
Somonauk 70, Leland 15: The Bobcats rolled to the easy Little Ten Conference win. Evin Hensley tossed in four points, and Ian Cameron and Jimmy Faltz three apiece for the Panthers.
Girls bowling
Ottawa 2,501, Rochelle 2,061: At Rochelle, the Lady Pirates earned the I-8 win over the host Lady Hubs.
Michaela Boaz had a 507 series, including a 220 high game for Ottawa, with McKenzie Lewis rolling a 485 with a best-game 186, and Alex Graham posting a 162 high game.
Streator drops two of three games to Hall: At the Streator Elks, the Lady Bulldogs were led by Anna Jaworski’s 473 series [168 high game] and Michelle Dobson’s 400 [156 high game].
Boys bowling
Streator sweeps past Hall: At the Streator Elks, the Bulldogs — behind Brady Grabowski’s 643 [266 high game] and Ashton Kling’s 527 [204 high game] — topped the Red Devils.
Sophomore/JV boys basketball
Ottawa 35, Kaneland 28 [OT]: At Kingman Gym, the Corsairs outscored the visiting Knights 8-1 in the extra session to earn the I-8 victory. Levi Sheehan led Ottawa with a game-high 15 points, with Payton Knoll posting nine points, a game-best 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Connor Price added six points and six rebounds.
Sophomore/JV girls basketball
Seneca 41, Marquette 33: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Lady Irish raced out to an 11-0 lead before MA came all the way back to take a 25-24 lead late in the third quarter. However, a trey by Cassie Buchanan with 1:42 left in that period put SHS up for good. Buchanan and Callie Bauer each finished with 11 points in the win. Lindsey Kaufmann popped in 12 points and Jaylyn Clairmont nine for the Lady Crusaders.