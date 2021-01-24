IDNR seeks input on officers, activities

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is conducting an online survey seeking public input regarding outdoor activities and the work of Illinois Conservation Police officers.

The survey, available free to the public on the IDNR website through Feb. 15, will provide guidance on ICP enforcement and priorities, interactions with the public, safety education and community relations.

“We want and need to hear from the public on how we can better dedicate our efforts to protect the people and the natural resources of Illinois,” said IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Director Timothy Tyler.

To participate, go to https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/LawEnforcement/Pages/OLESurvey.aspx.