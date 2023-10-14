Girls volleyball: Gabby Stasys leads Benet to Autumnfest title

LOMBARD – Benet junior Gabby Stasys is always willing to try something new.
That’s proving to be bad news for opposing teams.
The 6-foot-1 Stasys and 6-5 sophomore Lynney Tarnow give the Redwings one of the best pairs of middle hitters in the state, but they don’t always hit from the middle.
Like many teams, Benet uses Stasys and Tarnow on backslides, but lately Stasys also has been hitting from the outside while playing the middle.
“We started doing that recently,” Stasys said. “At first I was a little scared, but I think it’s really fun to get to try a lot of new things. I definitely think it’s been working.”
Indeed, the Yale-bound Stasys spiked a team-high nine kills – from both the middle and the left side – to lead the Redwings to a 25-22, 25-22 victory over defending state champion Mother McAuley in the championship match of the Glenbard East Autumnfest on Saturday.
It was the first time the two teams had met since last year’s Class 4A state championship match, which McAuley won in three sets.
“It was super fun to get a chance to play them,” Stasys said. “We don’t really see them much.
“It feels amazing (to win) and I definitely hope we see them again.”
The match certainly had the feel of a state final. Neither team led by more than four points, with the Redwings (31-2) rallying from deficits of 8-4, 13-10 and 16-14 to win the first set, which Stasys clinched with a kill off an assist by sophomore setter Ellie Stiernagle.
The second set was even tighter. The Mighty Macs (29-5) had a series of one-point leads and neither team led by more than two points until the end, when Stasys showcased her versatility.
The game was tied at 21 when Stasys scored from the left side. Two points later, she broke a 22-22 tie with a kill from the middle.
Tarnow followed with a kill on a tip and an ace from Indiana-bound junior libero Aniya Warren clinched it.
“We’re just trying to be a little diverse in what we do,” Benet coach Brad Baker said. “(Stasys) is a really good player and we’re trying to get not just her, but some other players, the ball in different places.
“At this time, we’re trying to see what we like, what we don’t like and what works and what doesn’t.”
A lot went right for the Redwings against McAuley, which got 12 kills from Michigan-bound outside hitter Ellie White and six kills each from Sydney Buchanan and Ellery Rees.
Tarnow had seven kills and four blocks for Benet, while Colorado commit Audrey Asleson added seven kills and one block and Sophia Chinetti and Stiernagle had three kills each. Benet’s defense, led by Warren, Christine Pullen and Morgan Asleson, was outstanding.
Stiernagle, who dished 25 assists, loves the strategy of feeding Stasys in several places.
“I’m so comfortable feeding Gabby,” Stiernagle said. “She’s doing a great job of following where the ball is.
“We’re trying to be less predictable. I think we’re doing a really good job of that, having her on the outside or having her run different things.”
The second-seeded Redwings swept to the tournament championship without dropping a set in five matches, knocking off seventh-seeded Wheaton Warrenville South 25-16, 25-21 in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Glenbard West 25-22, 25-20 in the semifinals before beating top-seeded McAuley.
Benet and McAuley could play each other again in the state title match Nov. 11 at Redbird Arena in Normal.
“There’s no question any time you can win this tournament, it’s a fun day,” Baker said. “It’s really hard to win, but I think the girls feel like there’s still another level they can get to. There’s a couple things that we can get better at.”