Baseball: 2023 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area baseball team.
Quinn Boyer, Montini, junior, outfielder: Batted .475 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 RBIs while walking 14 times to go with 13 stolen bases.
Jaden Fauske, Nazareth, sophomore, outfielder/pitcher: The Louisville recruit compiled a .487 batting average with 15 doubles, two triples and three home runs, drove in 38 runs and scored 38 runs. On the mound, he was 4-0 with two saves and an 0.42 ERA, striking out 49 in 33 innings for repeat Class 3A state champion Nazareth.
Josh Fleming, York, sophomore, shortstop/second baseman: Batted .446 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 RBIs while scoring 47 runs and walking 16 times in 120 plate appearances.
Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North, junior, catcher: The Troy recruit batted .488 and belted 61 hits, 14 doubles, six home runs and had 53 RBIs in 125 plate appearances.
Brandon Johnson, Lemont, senior, pitcher: The Lake Land College recruit compiled a 9-1 record with 57 strikeouts and a 1.83 ERA in 52 1/3 innings while hitting .406 with 13 doubles and driving in 20 runs.
Cooper Malamazian, Nazareth, junior, infielder/pitcher: The Indiana recruit missed 13 games but batted .528 with nine doubles, three triples and five home runs and drove in 32 runs.
Cooper Marrs, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, outfielder/pitcher: Marrs hit .485 with nine doubles, five triples, three homers and 39 RBIs while earning a 4-4 record pitching 49 2/3 innings.
Gabe Ness, Willowbrook, junior, pitcher: Finished with an 8-2 record, allowing just three earned runs all season while striking out 55 and walking 18.
Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central, senior, shortstop/pitcher: The Michigan recruit batted .389 with 15 RBIs, 16 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. On the mound, he finished with a 4-3 record with a 2.85 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.
Ryan Sloan, York, junior, pitcher: The Wake Forest recruit had a 5-1 record with 97 strikeouts, allowing 28 hits and walking just five batters to go with a 0.79 ERA in 53 innings.
Frederick Ragsdale, Lyons, senior, outfielder: The Kent State recruit batted .441 with eight doubles, seven triples and 24 RBIs while stealing 18 bases.
Rocco Tenuta, St. Francis, senior, third baseman/pitcher: The Hillsdale College recruit batted .491 with five home runs and 33 RBIs while notching a 7-3 record with 89 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.
Donald Tober, Timothy Christian, senior, pitcher: The Lewis University recruit recorded a 3-2 record while striking out 79 batters. He allowed just 18 hits and gave up nine earned runs in 42 1/3 innings.
George Wolkow, Downers Grove North, senior, outfielder/third baseman: The South Carolina recruit hit .352 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 32 RBIs and walked 32 times.
Honorable mention
Luke Bafia, Benet, senior, shortstop; Dominic Catalano, Montini, junior, outfielder; Joey Campanella, Glenbard West, junior, outfielder; Alex Chaltin, Willowbrook, senior, shortstop/pitcher; David Cox, Nazareth, junior, infielder/pitcher; Ean Czech, Downers Grove North, senior, shortstop; Eric De Costa, Wheaton Academy, junior, infielder/pitcher; Ryan Dennison, Downers Grove North, senior, pitcher; Nick Drtina, Nazareth, junior, outfielder/pitcher; Casey Farrell, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, outfielder/pitcher; Sam Erickson, Downers Grove South, junior, pitcher; Lucas Hicks, Westmont, junior, outfielder/pitcher; Jalen House, Downers Grove South, junior, pitcher; John Hughes, Nazareth, junior, pitcher; Lucas Smith, Nazareth, senior, outfielder; Robbie Sprang, Hinsdale South, senior, outfielder/pitcher; Troy Stukenberg, Lyons, senior, infielder; Dylan Swanstrom, Lemont, senior, outfielder; Trevor Rehnstrom, Glenbard East, junior, pitcher; Ryan Turner, York, senior, outfielder.