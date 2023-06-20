Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Illinois State recruit Katie O’Malley developed as Lyons’ core playmaker

Katie O’Malley set the bar high for her soccer career early in her first year on the varsity.
The Lyons Township senior midfielder managed to exceed expectations by becoming one of the top players in program history.
The Illinois State recruit helped lead the Lions to a second-place trophy in Class 3A in her sophomore season – her first season after the pandemic wiped out her entire freshman campaign.
This spring, O’Malley, the 2023 Suburban Life Girls Soccer Player of the Year, showed her versatility and ability to impact a game with her scoring and distribution, racking up 19 goals and 19 assists.
O’Malley said she cherished her three-year career playing for the Lions (21-2-1 this season).
“Getting to the state championship and meeting some of my best friends,” O’Malley said of her two favorite soccer highlights in her career.
Lyons coach Bill Lanspeary said O’Malley closed out her career with a flourish.
”I think we’ve had a lot of awfully good players, but Kate is right up there with them,” he said. “She’s a dynamic playmaker and scorer. As far as a pure forward goes, she’s one of the best we’ve ever had.”
Lanspeary said O’Malley developed her game each year in the program, adding new wrinkles to become a consistent threat and lead the Lions.
“She developed into [a passer],” he said. “Her junior year she was able to recognize the pressure the defense was putting on her, so she focused on that and was able to find those open players. She’s such a good attacking player for us and is dangerous every time she gets the ball. What’s really amazing is how she developed from her sophomore to senior year. She became a core playmaker. Obviously, she was very good and talented as a sophomore, but some kids are good just that year and stay the same. She worked on her game every year.”
O’Malley, who has been playing soccer for 12 years, said she takes pride in scoring goals but also handling out assists.
“That [versatility] comes from all the players on the field helping me, giving me good opportunities and setting me up to score,” she said. “Off the dribble is my strength, which allowed me to score and then distribute to other players.”
Lanspeary said O’Malley left a memorable footprint in the program. The Lions had just five losses in the past three seasons.
“She’s a great player in our program,” Lanspeary said. “She was a leader to a lot of younger kids who also looked up to her. She set the bar high for the rest of the players coming into the program behind her. I really enjoyed coaching her and watching her develop her game.”
O’Malley, who earned All-Conference, All-State and All-Midwest and was named the Team MVP by her teammates, guided the Lions to a Class 3A sectional championship game. The Lions dropped a 2-1 decision to West Suburban Silver conference member Hinsdale Central to fall short of winning a state title.
O’Malley said she wanted to finish her career in memorable fashion, which drove her to push herself throughout the spring.
“The camaraderie that was formed and playing every single game like it was my last because I didn’t have one more year waiting for me,” O’Malley said. “I’ve always had a strong drive in what I do, especially as a forward that makes me a goal scorer and want to score as much as I can and or start opportunities as a team.”