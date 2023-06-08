IHSA baseball: York vs. Edwardsville Class 4A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

York baseball is headed to Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet for the IHSA Class 4A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal game against Edwardsville.

IHSA Baseball Class 4A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 9

York vs. Edwardsville: 3 p.m.

Brother Rice vs. New Trier: 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Class 4A third-place game: 3 p.m.

Class 4A state championship game: 5:30 p.m.

How to watch the IHSA state baseball playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 4A state baseball semifinal between York and Edwardsville on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA baseball playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 3A and 4A state baseball semifinals can be purchased for $11 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state baseball playoffs for Class 4A?

Duly Health & Care Field is located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr. in Joliet. There is a fee to park in all lots on Friday. Parking decks near the stadium are free on Saturdays.

More to know

This is the first state semifinal baseball appearance for York since 1993.

York enters Friday’s game with a record of 25-13-1. Edwardsville is 31-9.