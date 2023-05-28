Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, May 27: Nazareth baseball wins 19th regional title

BASEBALL

Nazareth 11, Richards 1

Winning pitcher John Hughes struck out five over four innings, allowing just one hit, Luca Fiore was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jaden Fauske 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Roadrunners (29-6) won the Class 3A Nazareth Regional final and captured their 19th regional title and 13th over the last 14 years. Cooper Malamazian was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Landon Thome 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Finn O’Meara doubled and drove in a run.

Lyons 4, Oak Lawn 3

The Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the Class 4A Lyons Regional title. James Georgelos was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Troy Stukenberg was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Jack Falls doubled and scored two runs.

Lemont 11, Glenbard South 4

Joe Pender and Gavin Kelby homered and Brandon Johnson struck out seven over five strong innings as Lemont won the Class 3A regional title. Luke Wallace was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Paddy Gardner was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Lake Park 3 (9 innings)

The 15th-seeded Tigers went extra innings to win the regional title.

York 7, South Elgin 2

Fenwick 3, Payton 0