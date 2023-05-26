Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, May 25: Riverside-Brookfield, York baseball win regional games

BASEBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 12, Morton 1

Wyatt Murphy went the distance on a one-hitter, striking out seven, and Jake Tyler went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs in the Class 4A St. Rita Regional semifinal. R-B advanced to face St. Rita in Saturday’s regional final.

York 4, Wheaton North 0

Ryan Sloan struck out 13 in a complete-game two-hitter for the Dukes in the Class 4A South Elgin Regional semifinal. York will face South Elgin in the regional final.

Byron 5, Wheaton Academy 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lyons d. Glenbard East 25-20, 25-17

Aidan Weltin had eight kills, Bartek Kwidzinski 11 digs and Jack Junior 12 assists for the Rams.