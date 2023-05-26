May 25, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, May 25: Riverside-Brookfield, York baseball win regional games

By Joshua Welge
Riverside-Brookfield logo

BASEBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 12, Morton 1

Wyatt Murphy went the distance on a one-hitter, striking out seven, and Jake Tyler went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs in the Class 4A St. Rita Regional semifinal. R-B advanced to face St. Rita in Saturday’s regional final.

York 4, Wheaton North 0

Ryan Sloan struck out 13 in a complete-game two-hitter for the Dukes in the Class 4A South Elgin Regional semifinal. York will face South Elgin in the regional final.

Byron 5, Wheaton Academy 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lyons d. Glenbard East 25-20, 25-17

Aidan Weltin had eight kills, Bartek Kwidzinski 11 digs and Jack Junior 12 assists for the Rams.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.