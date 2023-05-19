May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, May 18: Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North baseball walk it off versus St. Viator

By Joshua Welge
BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 12, St. Viator 11

Jimmy Janicki went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs, run scored and the walk-off hit, Ean Czech homered twice and George Wolkow went 2-for-4 with a grand slam for the Trojans (28-4).

Timothy Christian 9, Westmont 1

Lucas Hicks and Nikolai Baldwin had singles and Andy Pecard scored the lone run for Westmont (22-14) in the Class 2A regional game.

SOFTBALL

Hinsdale Central 5, Willowbrook 1

Winning pitcher Amanda Drew led the Red Devils to their 10th win.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Plainfield North 2

Katie Jensen went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Maddie Pool threw the complete game for the Tigers. Parker Leonard had two hits, including a double.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.