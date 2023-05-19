Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, May 18: Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North baseball walk it off versus St. Viator

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 12, St. Viator 11
Jimmy Janicki went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs, run scored and the walk-off hit, Ean Czech homered twice and George Wolkow went 2-for-4 with a grand slam for the Trojans (28-4).
Timothy Christian 9, Westmont 1
Lucas Hicks and Nikolai Baldwin had singles and Andy Pecard scored the lone run for Westmont (22-14) in the Class 2A regional game.
SOFTBALL
Hinsdale Central 5, Willowbrook 1
Winning pitcher Amanda Drew led the Red Devils to their 10th win.
Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Plainfield North 2
Katie Jensen went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Maddie Pool threw the complete game for the Tigers. Parker Leonard had two hits, including a double.