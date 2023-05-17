Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16: Skylar Swanson hat trick leads Downers Grove South soccer to regional win

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 10, Chicago Kelly 0
Skylar Swanson scored three goals, Emily Petring tallied two and Grace Rappel had three assists for the Mustangs in the Class 3A Addison Trail Regional semifinal.
Downers Grove North 6, Addison Trail 0
Sophia Patrey, Kate Goray, Kaitlyn Parker, Ellie Watts, Angelina Santiago and Addi Liszka scored goals for the Trojans in the Class 3A Addison Trail Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Academy 6, Joliet Catholic 0
Rebecca Schulenburg scored three goals and assisted a fourth and Haley Serna, Annika Vandervelde and Britta Love each scored goals for the Warriors in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.
BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 5, Glenbard West 3
Ryan Dennison struck out seven in a complete game, and Brooks Barofsky went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored as the Trojans (27-4, 16-2 West Suburban Silver) swept the three-game series.
Wheaton Academy 11, Elgin 0
Grant Rojek struck out five over three innings and the Warriors tallied nine hits in winning their regular season finale.
Westmont 15, Crossroads Academy 4
Lucas Hicks was 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles and six RBIs and Briggs Templeton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Sentinels (22-13) in their regular season finale. Winning pitcher Noah Grimm struck out seven and scored two runs at the plate.
SOFTBALL
Glenbard North 5, Maine West 0
Avery Miller struck out nine in a two-hit shutout and Chloe D’Alexander went 2-for-2 with a run scored and RBI for the Panthers.
Barringon 12, Wheaton North 2
Reagan Crosthwaite broke Wheaton North’s single-season record with her 11th home run and Macy Pomatto went 2-for-3 with a double for the Falcons.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Ridgewood 25-18, 25-14
Shane Roozeboom had 10 kills and three aces, Trevor Munk eight kills and five digs and Owen Wise 22 assists for the Trojans.
Glenbard East d. Bartlett 25-17, 25-20
Aidan Weltin had 14 kills, Tyler Johnwick six kills, Bartek Kwidzinski six digs and Jack Junior 16 assists for the Rams (23-11, 7-1).
Glenbard South d. Elgin 25-19, 25-13
Tristan Sounthala had 10 kills, Mike Hines 31 assists and Jack Doman 13 digs for the Raiders (26-8, 6-2).
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Glenbard North 25-20, 25-18