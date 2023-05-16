Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, May 15: Downers Grove North baseball clinches first WSC Silver title since 2001

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 4, Glenbard West 3
Sean Ryniec struck out 12 over six innings and Jimmy Janicki went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Trojans (26-4, 15-2 West Suburban Silver) won the first two games of the three-game series to clinch the program’s first Silver title since 2001.
Downers Grove North 16, Glenbard West 1
Jimmy Janicki went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Joe Chiarelli went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and George Wolkow had a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases for the Trojans.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton North 10, Geneva 0
Macy Pomatto hit two home runs and Erica Alexander, Annie Sullivan and Monica Kading each went 2-for-3 for the Falcons. Erin Metz struck out nine.
St. Charles North 2, Glenbard North 1
Glenbard North’s Elli Matzke allowed two hits and struck out four. Lauren Kozlovsky doubled and scored the Panthers’ lone run.