Baseball: Nazareth routs Notre Dame, wins first East Suburban Catholic Conference championship

LA GRANGE PARK – Nazareth accomplished two things in Monday’s victory.
And all it took was a colossal 10-run fourth-inning explosion.
The Roadrunners, the defending Class 3A state champions, had a long drought of not winning the East Suburban Catholic Conference championship game.
Also, the Roadrunners had suffered one of their five losses via the hands of conference member Notre Dame, an 8-6 defeat on May 6.
Entering the final week of the regular season, the Roadrunners scratched off two of their goals with a 15-0 rout over the Dons on Monday via the mercy rule in LaGrange. The Roadrunners defeated St. Viator 3-0 on Saturday to advance to the conference title game.
“It’s the first ESCC outright title we’ve won since we entered the conference in 2002, so it’s quite an accomplishment,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said. “Everybody’s expectations for us have been really high for all year, so when you are number one in the state for a while and you lose a game, it’s magnified. But we did a really nice job of bouncing back and playing really good baseball on Saturday and today.”
Freshman Landon Thome started the hit parade with an RBI single to finish 3-for-3 with three RBIs and he played stellar defense at second base.
“I felt awesome out there,” said Thome, a left-handed hitter. “Coming out here and getting some hits off a good pitcher from the other team felt good.”
John Hughes pitched the first three innings, as Nazareth combined to hold the Dons to one hit. The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth, when the Roadrunners scored the 15th run on an error. Jaden Fauske pitched one inning and had two hits and two RBIs for the Roadrunners (23-5, 10-4), while Nick Drtina had two hits and four RBIs.
“This win was amazing, to come out here and get a little payback on them after they beat us,” Drtina said. “It was a good team win. We put the bat on the ball, made plays and threw strikes. This was a big win to set the tone. We still have to focus on our next games next week before regionals.”
Milano said the 16-hit game was a good tuneup before the start of the 3A playoffs later this month.
“Landon got the first hit and had three hits and he did a phenomenal job and John Hughes was lights-out,” Milano said. “The fourth inning was a blur. We had a lot of good hits and played flawless defense. We had a lot of guys contribute who don’t play a lot in today’s game, which is nice to see before the playoffs.”
Before a large crowd on a late afternoon warm day without a hint of wind, Hughes struck out three batters and allowed one hit in three innings. Hughes, who tore his UCL last year, is slowly morphing into a go-to pitcher for the Roadrunners.
“I felt good,” Hughes said. “I just came out and had complete confidence in all of my pitches. It was the biggest game of the year. It was great to win this for Coach Milano. He has done so much for us. I only get 50 pitches now since I’m coming back from an injury. I was trying to be as efficient as possible, throw as many strikes and let them hit it. That’s what I did today, and was able to get outs.”