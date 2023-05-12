May 12, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, May 11: Erin Metz’s 12-strikeout shutout pitches Wheaton North past WW South

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North logo

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Erin Metz struck out 12 and went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate for the Falcons. Monica Kading went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and Ava Hartnett had a double and an RBI.

Montini 10, Hancock 0

Brooke Kuczynski homered while picking up the win, Taylor Utrata had four hits and scored twice and Ari Macias drove in two runs with a double.

Glenbard North 3, Lake Park 2

Avery Miller struck out eight in a complete-game effort. A triple from Lauren Kozlovsky and RBI doubles from Elizabeth Welch and Lily Lewandowski accounted for the Panthers’ runs.

BASEBALL

St. Francis 10, Westmont 1

Lucas Hicks was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in Westmont’s lone run.

Downers Grove North 17, Proviso West 1

George Wolkow was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored, Ean Czech was 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored and Jude Warwick was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Trojans (23-4, 13-2 West Suburban Silver).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 2, St. Charles East 1

Jane Rogers and Calah Strong scored goals for the Falcons.

Glenbard West 3, Downers Grove North 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Glenbard South 14-25, 26-24, 26-24

Karl Both had 14 kills and give blocks, Aidan Weltin had 11 kills, Max McDermott 16 assists and Bartek Kwidzinski 14 digs for the Rams (22-11, 6-1 Upstate Eight).

Lemont d. Oak Lawn 24-26, 25-16, 25-12.

Andrew Kula had nine kills, Benji Emini had seven kills, Nathan Tilly had 12 digs and Cael Witchurch had 13 assists for Lemont (13-13, 7-1).

