May 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10: Erin Metz’s 13 strikeouts power Wheaton North past Glenbard North

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North logo

Wheaton North logo

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 6, Glenbard North 0

Erin Metz struck out 13, reaching 185 strikeouts on the season, and Macy Pomatto had a homer and triple for the Falcons. Bailley Harveth and Reagan Crosthwaite each had doubles.

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 18, Proviso West 1

Brady Schallmoser went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Jude Warwick, Jimmy Janicki and Ean Czech had had two RBIs for the Trojans (22-4, 12-2 West Suburban Silver).

Lyons 13, York 4

Troy Stukenberg went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Lions, who snapped a 4-4 tie with a six-run fourth inning.

Timothy Christian 4, Westmont 0

Rocco Damato and Nikolai Baldwin each had singles for Westmont (19-12).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Glenbard North 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Aidan Weltin had 12 kills and Karl Both six kills and Jack Junior and Max McDermott had 16 assists each for the Rams (21-11).

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.