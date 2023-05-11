Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10: Erin Metz’s 13 strikeouts power Wheaton North past Glenbard North

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 6, Glenbard North 0

Erin Metz struck out 13, reaching 185 strikeouts on the season, and Macy Pomatto had a homer and triple for the Falcons. Bailley Harveth and Reagan Crosthwaite each had doubles.

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 18, Proviso West 1

Brady Schallmoser went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Jude Warwick, Jimmy Janicki and Ean Czech had had two RBIs for the Trojans (22-4, 12-2 West Suburban Silver).

Lyons 13, York 4

Troy Stukenberg went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Lions, who snapped a 4-4 tie with a six-run fourth inning.

Timothy Christian 4, Westmont 0

Rocco Damato and Nikolai Baldwin each had singles for Westmont (19-12).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Glenbard North 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Aidan Weltin had 12 kills and Karl Both six kills and Jack Junior and Max McDermott had 16 assists each for the Rams (21-11).