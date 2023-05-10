Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, May 9: Downers Grove South girls soccer clinches WSC Gold title

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 1, Morton 0
Aubrey Molinari assisted Skylar Swanson’s score in the 75th minute for the only goal of the game as Downers Grove South clinched the West Suburban Gold title.
Wheaton Academy 4, Hoffman Estates 0
Rebecca Schulenburg scored three goals and assisted Haley Serna’s goal for a fourth score for the Warriors. Noelle Niekamp had three saves in goal.
Hinsdale Central 8, Proviso West 0
Carter Knotts had two goals and an assist for Hinsdale Central.
Wheaton North 6, Glenbard North 1
Macy Hutchinson scored three goals for the Panthers.
BASEBALL
Nazareth 6, Carmel 0
John Hughes struck out five over four innings and combined with Jaden Fauske on a four-hit shutout for the Roadrunners (21-4, 8-3 East Suburban Catholic Conference). Cooper Malamazian homered and drove in two runs, David Cox was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Nick Drtina was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Westmont 6, Timothy Christian 2
Noah Grimm went 2-for-3 with a run scored, Lucas Hicks scored two runs and winning pitcher Jerry Vasek (5-4) struck out eight for Westmont (19-11, 4-7 Metro Suburban Red).
Downers Grove North 6, Proviso West 0
Ryan Dennison struck out 10 over six shutout innings for the Trojans (21-4, 11-2 West Suburban Silver). At the plate Ean Czech went 2-for-3 with two triples, an RBI and three runs scored, George Wolkow went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Brooks Barofsky 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
St. Francis 10, Riverside-Brookfield 2
SOFTBALL
Glenbard North 11, Batavia 0
Elli Matzke threw a four-hit shutout and Tru Medina went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Panthers.
Lake Park 4, Wheaton North 2
Annie Sullivan hit her fourth home run, Erin Metz went 3-for-4 and Macy Pomatto 2-for-4 for the Falcons.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. West Chicago 25-18, 25-22
Tristan Sounthala had 10 kills and five digs, Ben Zima eight kills and six digs and Mike Hines 28 assists for the Raiders (21-6, 5-1).
BOYS TENNIS
St. Francis 7, Aurora Central Catholic 2