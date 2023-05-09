Baseball notes: Donald Tober elevates to dominant ace of Timothy Christian pitching staff

Timothy Christian’s Donald Tober elevated his game to elevate his name.

The senior pitcher is among the top players in Chicagoland this season.

The Lewis University recruit has a devastating fastball that has reached 90 miles-per-hour to go with a stellar curveball, slider and changeup.

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Tober possesses an elite arm, capable of lifting the Trojans to a victory over nearly any school.

In 26 2/3 innings pitched this season, the right-hander has struck out 54 of the 101 batters he has faced and allowed just seven hits for a 1.05 ERA. At the plate, he headlines the offense with a .346 average along with two home runs, seven RBIs and two walks in 30 at-bats in conference play.

“Donald has been dominating for us again this year,” Timothy Christian coach Frank Romano said. “With a fastball that sits in the low 90s, we can beat anyone when he is on the mound. His bat has also been hot lately with two home runs in our last conference series.”

With Tober leading the way, the Trojans (13-12, 7-3 Metro Suburban Conference) have moved into second place in the conference after enduring a rough first half.

“We have a really great team and have the best chemistry I’ve seen in a while,” Tober said.

Tober said committing to Lewis helped him mentally, along with becoming stronger in the offseason.

“I feel the key has been putting in work in the off hours and reflecting on past games and what I could do better,” Tober said. “Last year I felt like every game I threw I had to prove something and now being committed, I’m very comfortable on the mound and still doing my best and been even better than last year.

“Also, a big thing for me was getting bigger and strong and working different muscle groups and also the mobility part, like stretching, which is a really big part of throwing and with being more flexible, you can throw faster and also long toss is huge because the farther you can throw, the faster you can throw.”

Glenbard West update

Joey Campanella is not slowing down.

The Glenbard West junior raised his season average to .500 with a team-high 26 runs scored, while teammate Jason Valdez is hitting .370 with a team-best 26 RBIs. The Hilltoppers (10-14, 4-8 West Suburban Silver) are seeking to win their second consecutive regional title.

“Joey continues to lead the way for us offensively,” Glenbard West coach Andy Schultz said. “CJ Desmond has been excellent on the mound after missing a few weeks. Danny Nash has played an outstanding rightfield for us and is starting to heat up again at the plate.

“We’re trying to prepare the best we can for the playoffs. We know that anything can happen come playoff time. We’re eager to see if we can defend our regional title this season.”

The Hilltoppers defeated Glenbard South 3-2 in Saturday’s Crosstown Showdown at North Central College. The event raised nearly $1,200 for Lace ‘Em Up to create testicular cancer awareness.

“The Crosstown Showdown was a great event,” Schultz said. “Many of our kids grew up playing with some of the kids from the South, so that’s always a neat thing to see.”

IC Catholic Prep rising

Senior catcher Ricky Collazo is one of the leaders sparking the Knights late in the season. IC Catholic Prep (13-11, 8-4) has won five games in a row after dropping seven in an eight-game stretch earlier this season.

“Ricky is one of the best catchers in the area,” IC Catholic Prep assistant coach David Rivera said. “He is a dynamic defensive catcher as a throw, blocker, receiver and pitch caller and like having a coach on the field. He is among our team leaders in every offensive category and the one player we want at the plate with the season on the line.”

The Knights have received solid contributions from several of their players, namely ace pitcher Jacob Gunther, senior shortstop Trey Manchester, junior third baseman/catcher Joseph Michels and junior centerfielder Dennis Mandala.

Gunter (5-2) has a 3.37 ERA, while Manchester is batting .420 with 19 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 24 games played. Michels, batting in the cleanup slot, is hitting .446 with 20 RBIs and Mandala has a .423 batting average with 8 doubles, 4 triples and 2 home runs.

“Jacob is a veteran pitcher who loves to compete and always wants the ball and always gives us a chance to win,” Rivera said. “Trey has been our best and most consistent player on the field all season. Joseph has been playing either third base or behind the plate and been playing both positions at a very high level. Dennis is a great leadoff man. As a centerfielder, he has great speed gap to gap, a strong accurate arm and leads by example every way.”

The Knights are currently in a position to tie or win the conference with some help, Rivera said.

“We have beaten or played teams in our regional, which is very tough,” he said. “We expect to have a chance to win our regional if we continue to play good baseball.”