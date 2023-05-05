Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, May 4: Emily Petring’s two goals lead Downers Grove South soccer past Hinsdale South

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 3, Hinsdale South 0
Emily Petring scored two goals and assisted a third and Skylar Swanson had a goal and an assist for Downers Grove South. Hannah Fedinec and Ganschow combined for the Mustangs’ 11th shutout in goal.
Hinsdale Central 3, Downers Grove North
Avery Edgewater had a goal and an assist and Carter Knotts and Julia Marinaccio also scored goals for the Red Devils. Mallory Giachetti had the shutout in goal.
Glenbard West 4, Oak Park-River Forest 1
Hana Allen scored two goals and Lauren Escalante had a goal and an assist for the Hilltoppers.
BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 4, Hinsdale Central 2
Sean Ryniec struck out four and scattered six hits over six innings, and Ean Czech went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Trojans (18-4, 9-2 West Suburban Silver). Brady Schallmoser went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored.
Riverside-Brookfield 14, Westmont 4
Ryan Novak got the win on the mound and Robert Drake nailed down the win in relief as the Bulldogs won their 10th straight game. Jaden Despe, Luke Yachnin and Jacob Izaguirre led the way at the plate.
Lucas Fears had a double and two RBIs and Jack Gedraitis had a run scored and RBI for Westmont (17-11).
Wheaton Academy 10, Bishop McNamara 2
Will Osterholm allowed two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts over five innings, and the Warriors (22-4-1) strung together 13 hits.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton North 16, Batavia 3
Hannah Wulf struck out eight in the circle, Macy Pomatto had three doubles and four RBIs, Erica Alexander was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Reagan Crosthwaite was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Erin Metz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Falcons.
Glenbard North 18, Geneva 3
Elizabeth Welch, Tru Medina and Chloe D’Alexander homered and Elli Matzke struck out nine in the circle for the Panthers.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Ridgewood 25-17, 25-11
Shane Roozeboom had 10 kills, Owen Wise 25 assists and seven digs and Jake Bone five kills for the Trojans.