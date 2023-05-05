Girls Soccer notes: Lemont closing in on 17th consecutive conference title

There’s not much certainty in life, but Lemont’s girls soccer team is closing in on an annual rite of passage.
Every spring, despite graduations and injuries, Lemont manages to overcome any obstacles to win the South Suburban Blue Conference title.
Lemont (12-4-1, 9-0) needs one more victory to clinch the conference for the 17th consecutive season.
“It’s a running goal that they don’t want to be the first senior class not to continue the tradition,” Lemont Rick Prangen said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win our conference all of these years. It’s an absolute goal of every senior class not to be saddled with not winning it. It’s a motivating factor. Our senior class knows it well.”
Senior midfielder Paige Bingen said winning the league title is a primary goal.
“Winning conference means everything to us seniors,” Bingen said. “We have never lost conference in the past and do not want to be the first seniors to break this tradition.”
Junior defender Casey Kittridge said her class is well aware of the nearly two-decade long streak.
“The goal of winning conference has been a long lasting goal for the Lemont girls soccer team,” she said. “It’s something important to all of us. No one wants to be the team that ruins the streak.”
Lemont heads into the final stretch of the regular season aiming to build momentum for the Class 2A playoffs. Prangen said he added some tougher teams to his schedule to prepare for a rugged sectional.
“We’ve played a harder schedule by having Lincoln-Way Central and West and Lockport,” he said. “Last year we lost to Lincoln-Way West twice, but this year we had a draw with them. Last year we were a bit more consistent with our play. This team, when it plays well, is better than last year’s team. Last year’s team was better at giving consistent effort. We’re trying to maintain a higher level of play to the speed of the game. What we’ve noticed outside of our conference is that it takes us time to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game. I do think we’re starting to get a bit more organized. The girls understand where they need to be in the system of play.”
Lemont, the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A Nazareth Sectional, is riding a high-scoring offense and a stingy defense into the tail end of the regular season.
“Paige has been very consistent,” Prangen said. “She has a huge engine and her work rate is off the chart. Casey organizes us in the back and played every single minute of every match other than a caution. We’re looking to see if we can get back to another sectional final and get over the hump. This year might be the most challenging year in the playoffs for us in a long time. The sectional is very good.”
Bingen, one of three captains, said the team is motivated to advance past the sectionals. They suffered a 4-1 loss to Benet in a 2A sectional final last season. Bingen said she takes the role of being a captain seriously in order to tell the younger players the importance of extending the program’s winning tradition.
“It’s my job to keep the energy high and stay positive when things are not going our way. I feel since we’re such a young team. I also hold the role of setting a good example and showing the freshmen Lemont soccer traditions,” Bingen said. “It’s also my role to be a good influence and hold everyone accountable every practice and game.”
Downers Grove North’s Goray on a roll
Downers Grove North endured a rough slate of games early in the season, mainly due to an inability to score goals.
Senior forward Kate Goray scored two goals to lift the Trojans to a 3-1 comeback win over Oak Park-River Forest last week in West Suburban Conference Silver Division play. On April 23, Goray had two assists in a 3-2 victory over Plainfield South in the Body Armor tournament. Her strong game helped the Trojans win a bracket championship in the prestigious tourney.
“We are starting to pick up more momentum and figure things out,” Goray said. “We are learning how to use our strengths to beat some pretty good teams.”
After dropping a 3-0 decision to Hinsdale Central on Thursday, the Trojans (9-7-2, 3-2) have a key home game against Downers Grove South (12-3-1) on Saturday at noon.
WW South gets first DuKane win
Wheaton Warrenville South won its first DuKane Conference game of the season by knocking off Lake Park 5-0 on Wednesday. The Tigers (6-7-2, 1-2-2) won their first league game on Senior Night.