Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, May 3: Riverside-Brookfield baseball runs win streak to nine straight

BASEBALL
Riverside-Brookfield 4, Ridgewood 3
Cooper Marrs struck out seven in a complete-game effort and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Bulldogs, which ran their winning streak to nine straight. Jacob Izaguirre drove in two runs.
Westmont 18, Chicago Intrinsic Charter 3
Winning pitcher Noah Grimm struck out four on the mound and went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored for Westmont (17-10). Lucas Hicks was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs scored and Jack Gedraitis was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Wheaton Academy 7, Marian Central 0
Nate Burden struck out nine over five innings and Logan Swaney went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Warriors (21-4-1).
Hinsdale Central 5, Lemont 4
Ben Oosterbaan was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Max Pavlik 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Red Devils in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Geneva 0
Maddie Pool picked up the win in the circle, Marisa Lutes struck out eight over three innings and Presley Wright had two hits to lead the Tigers’ offense.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 2, Nazareth 0
Rania Fikri scored a goal assisted by Ivana Vukas and Rachel Burns scored a goal assisted by Keira Petrucelli in the second half for Benet (12-4, 6-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Glenbard East 25-19, 25-23
Aidan Weltin and Tyler Johnwick each had six kills, Bartek Kwidzinski had 10 digs and Jack Junior and Mason Hess each had 11 assists for the Rams (15-9).