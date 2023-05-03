Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, May 2: Downers Grove North baseball takes series opener with Hinsdale Central

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 5, Hinsdale Central 1
Jimmy Janicki went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, Jude Warwick went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored and Joe Chiarelli went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Trojans (17-4, 8-2 West Suburban Silver). Ryan Dennison struck out five in a complete game on the mound.
Nazareth 4, Marian Catholic 0
Winning pitcher Jaden Fauske struck out four and allowed three hits over four innings for Nazareth (20-2, 7-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference). At the plate, Cole Reifsteck went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Luca Fiore and Collin Roche each drove in runs.
Lyons 9, Oak Park-River Forest 6
Jack Falls went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Troy Stukenberg was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Lions.
Riverside-Brookfield 10, Ridgewood 4
Cooper Marrs went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs and Jake Tyler had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Wyatt Murphy got the win on the mound.
Bishop McNamara 6, Westmont 5
Lucas Hicks went 2-for-2 with a homer, Jack Gedraitis 2-for-3 with a double and run scored and Nikolai Baldwin 2-for-3 with an RBI for Westmont (16-9, 3-6 Metro Suburban Red).
SOFTBALL
Glenbard North 4, Batavia 1
Elli Matzke struck out 11 in a six-hitter and Tru Medina went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and an RBI for Glenbard North. Lauren Kozlovsky went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Glenbard West 1, Hinsdale Central 0 (2OT)
Katie Burke scored the game winner, assisted by Lauren Escalante, in the 100th minute for Glenbard West. Ava Callaway had the shutout in goal.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. Bartlett 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Ben Zima and Tristan Sounthala each had 11 kills, Owen Gibson nine kills and Mike Hines 35 assists for the Raiders (20-5, 4-0 Upstate Eight).
St. Francis d. Timothy Christian 25-15, 25-8
Wheaton North d. Wheaton Warrenville South 26-24, 25-20
BOYS TENNIS
St. Francis 7, Riverside-Brookfield 0