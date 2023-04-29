Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, April 28: Westmont baseball sweeps doubleheader

BASEBALL

Westmont 9-12, Parkview Christian 3-2

Noah Grimm struck out eight over four innings and Rocco Demato had two RBIs and a run scored for Westmont in the first game. Lucas Hicks had four RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases in the second game for the Sentinels (15-8).

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 1, Geneva 0

Ivana Vukas scored a second-half goal assisted by Annie Fitzgerald for Benet (11-4) at the Naperville Invitational. Shannon Clark had the shutout in goal.

Hinsdale Central 6, Waubonsie Valley 1

Wheaton Academy 0, Western Michigan Christian 0

SOFTBALL

Hinsdale South 4, Willowbrook 1

Ashley Leban had two RBIs at the plate and struck out four in the circle for Hinsdale South. Lauren Bishop struck out three and Audrey Mulgrew went 2-for-3 at the plate.