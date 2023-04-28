Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, April 27: Emily Petring goal, Hannah Fedinec shutout key Downers Grove South soccer win

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 1, Fenwick 0
Emily Petring’s goal off a set piece accounted for the lone goal of the game, and Hannah Fedinec moved to 10th all-time in Mustangs’ program history with her shutout in goal.
Lyons 2, Benet 1
Keira Petrucelli scored the lone goal for Benet, assisted by Ivana Vukas, at the Naperville Invitational.
Wheaton North 0, Wheaton Warrenville South 0
SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Richards 0
Sage Mardjetko struck out 14 in a five-inning perfect game and Frankie Rita went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored for Lemont (13-0, 7-0). Olivia Parent went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Ava Reed drove in two runs.
Wheaton North 4, Downers Grove North 0
Erin Metz and Hannah Wulf tossed a combined shutout, Erica Alexander went 2-for-3 at the plate and Bailey Harveth had two RBIs for the Falcons, who won their 10th straight game.
Montini 12, Resurrection 2
Brooke Kuczynski slugged a pair of three-run homers and drove in seven total runs, Taylor Utrata singled twice and drove home runs and Amanda Wozniak and Katherine Filkowski each had three singles for Montini.
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 10, Chicago Christian 2
Brandon Kiebels went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a stolen base and Will Osterholm allowed just earned run over five innings for the Warriors (19-3-1).
Westmont 9, Ridgewood 6
Jack Gedraitis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Briggs Templeton went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Westmont (14-8).
Riverside-Brookfield 4, Elmwood Park 0
Cooper Marrs struck out 10 in a complete-game one-hitter and had an RBI triple at the plate for the Bulldogs (11-7), who won their seventh straight game. Luke Yachnin reached base all four times.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. St. Charles North 26-28, 26-24, 25-11
Tyler Johnwick had 14 kills, Karl Both and Luc Neczek each had seven, Jack Junior had 14 assists and Bartek Kwidzinski had nine digs for the Rams (14-8, 2-1).
Glenbard South d. Fremd 25-21, 25-16
Ben Zima had 11 kills and Mike Hines 21 assists for the Raiders (16-3).