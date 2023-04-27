Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, April 26: Wheaton North softball beats Geneva, runs win streak to nine straight

SOFTBALL
Wheaton North 6, Geneva 2
Monica Kading, Annie Sullivan and Macy Pomatto each went 2-for-3 with doubles and Hannah Wulf and Makayla Grantz teamed up in the circle for the Falcons, who ran their win streak to nine straight.
Wheaton Academy 13, St. Edward 7
Audrey Lopatka had two triples and a homer and Ella Froslid added an inside-the-park homer for the Warriors.
Lake Park 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 2
Abby Mease and Katie Jensen each had two hits and Maddie Pool gave up just two hits in the circle for the Tigers.
BASEBALL
Nazareth 11, Benet 1
Winning pitcher Jaden Fauske struck out 11 over four innings and also homered and drove in two runs, and Lucas Smith and David Cox also went deep and drove in two runs for Nazareth (19-1, 6-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference), which bounced back from its first loss of the season to take the rubber game of the three-game series with Benet. Landon Thome and Cole Reifsteck also had two RBIs for the Roadrunners.
Downers Grove North 9, Oak Park-River Forest 4
Jimmy Janicki went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and George Wolkow walked four times, scored two runs and stole two bases for the Trojans (15-2, 7-2 West Suburban Silver). Russ Oros went 2-for-3 with an RBI and winning pitcher Ben Llewellyn struck out five over 4.2 innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Metea Valley 1, Glenbard West 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Naperville Central 20-25, 25-22, 25-22
Tyler Johnwick had nine kills and three blocks, Nick Sommesi seven kills, Jack Junior 18 assists and Bartek Kwidzinski 10 digs for the Rams.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 18, York 8
Zeke Merchant scored six goals and Gavin Pedone five for the Warriors, which won their 11th game.