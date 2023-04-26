Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, April 25: Erin Metz complete-game shutout, grand slam lead Wheaton North softball to win

SOFTBALL
Wheaton North 6, Lake Park 0
Erin Metz threw a complete-game shutout and hit a grand slam in the seventh inning at the plate, and Bailey Harveth and Erica Alexander drove in runs for the Falcons.
Wheaton Warrenville South 1, St. Charles East 0
Maddie Pool struck out nine in a complete-game effort and Katie Jensen tripled with two out in the sixth inning and scored the game’s lone run on a throwing error.
Lemont 12 vs. Hillcrest 1
Winning pitcher Avaree Taylor struck out 12 and allowed two hits, Emma Kaczmarski had two RBIs and Emma Lagan went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Lemont (12-0, 6-0).
Montini 9, Fenwick 2
Taylor Utrata hit a two-run homer and scored three runs, Brooke Kuczynski drove in two runs with a single and Amanda Wozniak pitched seven strong innings for the win for Montini.
BASEBALL
Aurora Christian 2, Westmont 1 (8 innings)
Westmont’s Lucas Hicks (2-2) struck out nine and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits in a complete-game effort. Jack Gedraitis drove in Briggs Templeton with the lone run for the Sentinels (13-8, 3-5 Metro Suburban Red).
GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 3, Addison Trail 1
Swanson scored two goals and Emily Petring added one for the Mustangs.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. Streamwood 25-20, 25-14
Will Mack and Ben Zima each had nine kills, Tristan Sounthala added eight kills, Mike Hines 28 assists and Jack Doman 15 digs for the Raiders (15-3, 3-0).