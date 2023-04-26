Girls Soccer notes: Nazareth senior Ella O’Neill, back from knee injury, takes the lead for team with title aspirations

Nazareth senior midfielder Ella O’Neill left Tuesday’s victory over St. Laurence with a few extra bags.
O’Neill, a captain, had a few ice bags taped over her body to help her recuperate from a long game.
But O’Neill was all smiles, despite the ice, because she was back contributing for the Roadrunners.
O’Neill missed the majority of her junior season because of a knee injury.
“I played in about seven games last season, but I came back for the postseason, which was good,” O’Neill said. “It definitely feels good to be back on the field this year. I got a lot stronger in the offseason and built back my stamina. I’ve had a few bumps and bruises this year, but nothing ice can’t handle.”
O’Neill, who has scored four goals to go with seven assists this season, said the Roadrunners (5-6, 2-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference) are motivated to make a run in the playoffs because they host a Class 2A sectional this spring.
“We’re trying to win a sectional championship,” she said. “We’re hosting sectionals, so we want to win it. This is what our team has been working for since November, putting in effort day in and day out and pushing ourselves.”
The Roadrunners took a positive step toward that direction by winning two of their last three games.
“This win was a big deal for us because we had been on not such a good streak lately because we played some really tough competition in the first half of the season,” O’Neill said after Tuesday’s home win. “This is a good thing to maybe start a good run for our team going into the playoffs.”
O’Neill said the team has a strong group of leaders motivated to become better soccer players.
“We have such strong leadership, on and off the field, and such a great relationship between all the girls, it doesn’t matter who takes the captain band but everyone does look to you to be a good example,” she said. “I think anyone on this team can be a captain.”
Nazareth coach Roberto Cianci said O’Neill’s disposition and work ethic make her a logical choice to be a captain.
“Ella has really taken on the lead as a senior this year,” Cianci said. “She’s done everything. I’m really happy with Ella’s growth. It started in the offseason with her, when she came to me to ask what she can do. She was hurt last year, but came back fit and helped us win a regional.”
Nazareth junior forward Olivia Austin continues to make a big impact. She leads the team with 10 goals to go with six assists on the season, despite splitting her time playing AAU basketball. Austin, who played a central role in Nazareth placing second in state volleyball and capturing a state basketball championship this school year, is looking for the rare distinction of participating in three state championships in the same calendar season.
“The team runs through Olivia Austin,” Cianci said. “We’re sharing her with basketball in the spring. She’s definitely a difference-maker. We struggle offensively a little bit when she is not here.”
Lemont hitting a nice stride
Since losing back-to-back games to Lincoln-Way East and Lockport, both via a shutout, Lemont has been on a roll. Lemont won four in a row before settling for a scoreless draw against Lincoln-Way West on Saturday. Lemont defeated Oak Forest 4-0 on Tuesday to get back on the winning track.
Lemont (8-4-1, 6-0 South Suburban) has a solid 50-15 goal differential, helped by allowing just one goal in their last six games.
Lemont junior defender Casey Kittridge said the backline is playing at a high level heading toward the end of the regular season.
“The key for the backline building on the momentum for the rest of the season is to continue to communicate and stay organized in the back, while also learning from our mistakes from prior games to continue to improve,” she said.
Senior midfielder Paige Bingen said the team is showing the ability to be a team to watch in the Class 2A playoffs. Lemont lost to 2A runner-up Benet in a sectional championship game last season.
“Our team has an abundant amount of potential,” Bingen said. “We’re working harder each day to get better. We’re a young team and each of us are settling into our roles nicely. Every game we keep improving more and more. We need to keep a good mentality, have high intensity the entire game and play fast and then we will be able to reach our potential.”
Extras
A few Chicago-area teams played soccer last Sunday in the cold, wind and slight snowfall. Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove North didn’t mind the conditions because both won their games at the Body Armor Sport Series hosted by the Lyons Soccer Complex.
The Tigers defeated Mother McAuley 2-0 in the Cancer for Charity event of the tournament, ending a stretch of seven defeats and a tie, all against top-level competition. The Tigers (3-7-2) play at Wheaton North on Thursday. ... Downers Grove North picked up two assists from Kate Goray to pull out a 3-2 win over Plainfield South in a bracket championship game of the Body Armor event.