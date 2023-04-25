Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, April 24: Wheaton North softball scores two in seventh, walks it off versus WW South

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Tigers. Annie Sullivan singled to start the game-winning rally and came around to score on a passed ball, and Makayla Grantz and scored the game-winning run on Erica Alexander’s fielder’s choice. Reagan Crosthwaite hit her ninth homer of the season for the Falcons.

Maddie Pool struck out 12 for WW South in the loss. Katie Jensen led the Tigers’ offense with a homer and a single.

Hinsdale South 9, Morton 4

Ashley Leban went 4-for-4 at the plate and had seven strikeouts in the circle, and Annika Nicol went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs for the Hornets.

Lake Park 11, Glenbard North 8

Lauren Kozlovsky, Ava Kozlovsky and Tru Medina each homered for the Panthers in a game in which the teams combined for six homers and 27 hits.

Glenbard East 16, Elgin 4

BASEBALL

Lyons 15, Proviso West 0

Luke Nicholaus homered and drove in three runs and Troy Stukenberg went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lions.

Hinsdale Central 5, Glenbard West 4

The Red Devils were walk-off winners in the bottom of the 10th.

Aurora Central Catholic 4, Wheaton Academy 3

Alex Bagley struck out 11 and allowed zero earned runs over six innings, his first strikeout of the day setting a school career strikeout record of 134. Andy Roman went 4-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs for the Warriors (16-3-1).

Aurora Christian 6, Westmont 1

Noah Grimm scored the lone run and Jerry Vasek had two singles for Westmont (13-7, 3-4).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 1, Benet 0

Jane Rogers scored the game-winning goal and Zoey Bohmer had the shutout in goal as the Falcons took third place at the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament.

Shannon Clark had two saves in goal for Benet (10-3).

Glenbard South 2, Glenbard West 1

Hana Allen scored Glenbard West’s lone goal, assisted by Clare Kostolansky.