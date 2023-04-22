Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, April 21: Cooper Marrs homers, Riverside-Brookfield cap off red-hot week with big win

BASEBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 11, St. Edward 1

Cooper Marrs went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple and three RBIs and Luke Yachnin went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs for the Bulldogs, who capped off a 5-0 week. Rex Dockendorf was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Wes Deason drove in two runs. Jacob Izaguirre struck out seven over four innings.

Downers Grove North 9, Oak Park-River Forest 6

Jude Warwick was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, Ean Czech drove in two runs, Jimmy Janicki was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and George Wolkow walked three times, scored two runs and stole two bases for the Trojans (14-2, 6-2 West Suburban Silver).

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Batavia 0

Winning pitcher Maddie Pool struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout and had two hits, including a homer, at the plate, and Parker Leonard also had two hits and a homer for the Tigers. Katie Jensen added two RBIs.

Wheaton North 9, Glenbard North 4

Reagan Crosthwaite had a double and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Erin Metz also had three RBIs for the Falcons. Monica Kading, Annie Sullivan and Erica Alexander each went 2-for-4. Chloe D’Alexander was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored and Elizabeth Welch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Glenbard North.

Downers Grove North 6, Oak Park-River Forest 4

The Trojans scored two tie-breaking runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to the West Suburban Silver win. Ashlynn Durkin struck out nine in four innings of relief and had three hits at the plate. Samantha Lehnherr homered and drove in two runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln-Way East 2, Glenbard West 1

Sophia Brown scored Glenbard West’s lone goal, assisted by Hana Allen.