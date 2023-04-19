Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, April 18: Nazareth baseball shuts out St. Patrick, runs record to 15-0

BASEBALL

Nazareth 7, St. Patrick 0

John Hughes struck out five over three innings and Finn O’Meara struck out eight over the remaining four innings for Nazareth (15-0, 2-0). At the plate Lucas Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Luca Fiore 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Downers Grove North 14, Oak Park-River Forest 6

Ean Czech went 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored, Brady Schallmoser went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, Joe Chiarelli 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, Brooks Barofsky 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Tony Konopiots 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Trojans (13-2, 5-2 West Suburban Silver).

Wheaton Academy 6, Ridgewood 1

Alex Bagley struck out five in his fourth consecutive complete game, tying Wheaton Academy’s career strikeout record with 133. Bagley allowed zero earned runs and over his last four starts has allowed just one earned and struck out 29. At the plate Bagley went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors (15-2-1).

Westmont 11, Schaumburg Christian 2

Jack Gedraitis went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Briggs Templeton scored two runs at the plate and struck out six on the mound for the Sentinels (11-5).

Lyons 4, Hinsdale Central 1

SOFTBALL

Lemont 11, Oak Lawn 1

Rhea Mardjetko struck out 10 over five one-hit innings and Avaree Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Lemont (9-0, 3-0). Maya Hollendoner went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Geneva 0

Maddie Pool struck out five in a three-hit shutout and went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Tigers. Parker Leonard was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Katie Jensen 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Downers Grove South 6, Willowbrook 1

Ella Cushing struck out 10 and homered at the plate, and Addison Yurchak and Anna Luczak also went deep for the Mustangs. Sonia Ruchala had two hits for Willowbrook.

Downers Grove North 5, York 1

Ava Gusel struck out 14 in a four-hitter and Samantha Lehnherr went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the Trojans (3-5-1).

Wheaton North 3, Hinsdale South 0

Erin Metz and Hannah Wulf teamed up on a two-hit shutout, and Metz went 2-for-2 at the plate. Monica Kading and Reagan Crosthwaite each had doubles.

Glenbard North 7, Metea Valley 2

Avery Miller struck out eight and Elizabeth Welch went 4-for-4 with an RBI to key a 15-hit attack for the Panthers (7-1).

Wheaton Academy Warriors, South Elgin JV 20-19.

In the last inning, Anna Germanovich, Tatiana Chavez, and Audrey Lopatka had key hits to help the Warriors win the game. Moriah Husted and Tatiana Chavez had key plays in the field to keep the Warriors in the game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Downers Grove South 3, Willowbrook 0

Emily Petring scored two goals and Grace Rappel added a goal for the Mustangs.

Downers Grove North 2, Fenwick 1

Kate Goray scored a goal assisted by Annika Isacson and Kaitlyn Parker scored a goal assisted by Karly Harkness.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-9, 25-11

Tristan Sounthala had seven kills, Mike Hines 19 assists and Jake Doman five digs for the Raiders (10-2, 2-0).

Glenbard East d. West Chicago 25-23, 25-17

Aidan Weltin had 11 kills, Luc Neczek four kills, Jack Junior nine assists and Bartek Kwidzinski eight digs for the Rams (10-4, 2-1).

Timothy Christian d. Wheaton Academy 25-18, 25-11

Trevor Munk had seven kills and 10 digs and Owen Wise 19 assists for the Trojans.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-13, 25-12

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 16, Warren 1

Zeke Merchant led all scorers with five goals for the Warriors, who won their 10th game.