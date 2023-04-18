Baseball notes: Grant Davis’ patience pays off with breakout season for Hinsdale Central

Hinsdale Central senior first baseman Grant Davis learned the value of patience last season.

Stuck in a numbers game due to a loaded team last season, Davis spent his junior season playing on the junior varsity.

But he didn’t let the level bother him, mashing balls all over the field to earn the team’s MVP.

“Being placed on the JV helped me develop as a player and get all the reps I needed to succeed this year,” Davis said. “It also helped me create chemistry with new teammates.”

“I had a great season last year and am happy about where I’m at right now.” — Grant Davis, Hinsdale Central senior first baseman

Davis has showed that those ‘extra reps” have paid off this spring. He’s batting over .400 for the Red Devils (7-5, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) to help them absorb some key players lost to graduation.

“I went into this season excited to play each game and help the team win,” Davis said. “I also had a lot to prove to people this year. I had a great season last year and am happy about where I’m at right now. I’m focused on keeping this up for the rest of the season.”

Hinsdale Central coach Jason Ziemer said Davis’ breakout season has helped in many ways. He can move him around in the lineup and his team-first attitude rubs off on his teammates.

“Grant has really been our most consistent hitter to this point,” Ziemer said. “He’s been a really nice bat in the middle of our lineup. He’s been very consistent. He’s made quite a bit of a leap from the JV. He worked really hard in the offseason and came out and played great defense at first base.

“He’s saved games for us by picking balls out of the dirt and worked his way into the middle of the lineup, batting second or third. He puts balls in play and runs really well. He’s doing a great job.”

Davis said his success stems from hitting baseballs on his off days and staying calm at the plate. His strong start might help him reach his dream of playing in college.

“Playing in college is definitely something I’m aiming for,” Davis said. “I’ve played baseball my whole life and would love to continue after high school.”

The Red Devils have a three-game conference series slated to start Tuesday afternoon against Lyons after Monday’s game was rescheduled.

Ziemer said the Red Devils have played a tough schedule, including games against Providence Catholic and Oak Park-River Forest, that tested his pitching staff. Ziemer said senior pitcher Cole Clawson, like Davis, is a player stepping into the limelight.

“We’re starting to get to where we need to be,” Ziemer said. “A nice surprise has been Cole Clawson. He’s already pitched some big games. We always knew he was talented and going to give us important innings. He’s pitched really well. We’re excited to see him pitch more.”

Raiders rising

Glenbard South is on a hot streak.

The Raiders (11-5, 6-0 Upstate Eight) have reeled off six wins in a row since an 11-10 defeat to Lisle to change the trajectory of their season.

“We are jelling as a team and playing good situational baseball offensively and getting stellar performances on the mound,” Glenbard South coach Marco Eufrasio said. “We need to continue to limit mistakes in the field in order to continue to improve and be playing our best baseball come tournament time.”

The Raiders’ offense is a big part of the winning streak, tallying 110 runs in 16 games this spring. The Raiders have scored at least eight runs in five games during their winning streak. They have a key conference test against Streamwood (12-3, 5-1) on Wednesday.

Eufrasio said the Raiders are relying on a total-team effort to win games.

“This team is a great group of young men who are unselfish and put the success of the team over individual accolades,” he said. “All members of the team are integral to our success because all of their roles are important.”

Extras

Glenbard West’s Joey Campanella was 4-for-4 and drove in three RBIs in Saturday’s 9-8 win over Hinsdale South….Benet had its five-game streak snapped in a 7-2 loss to Wheaton Academy on Saturday. During the streak, the Redwings were putting up big numbers, outscoring their opponents 63-15.